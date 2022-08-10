ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?

After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Georgia State
City
Alabama, NY
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Bonnie Blair
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Jackie Joyner Kersee
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Mia Hamm
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts

An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Tv#Bally Sports#Nets#The Phoenix Suns#Espn#Cbs#Nbc#Abc#Sec#Pst#Stanford#Lsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy