Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
Report of armed man leads to three arrests in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police arrested four people after they were alerted to a man with a handgun Thursday. During a surveillance operation in the first block of South Mansion Avenue, police saw three people taking part in several suspected drug deals, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Matthew Freeman, one of the men...
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS
On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
Ocean County Man Dealing Drugs Out Of Storage Unit Sent To Jail
JACKSON – A man with thousands of doses of heroin in his storage unit was sentenced to jail, police said. Cory Winston, 31, of Jackson, was sentenced to five years for Drug Possession; five years with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon; and three years NJSP in connection with his guilty plea to Resisting Arrest.
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
NJ man sentenced to prison for bomb explosion at gym
GLOUCESTER CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Camden County man for setting off a homemade bomb at a gym. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of one count of malicious use of explosive materials. On Aug. 28,...
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
Camden Man Papa Smurf Heading to Prison for 10 Years for Illegal Gun Possession
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Camden man known on the streets as “Papa Smurf” is heading...
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Authorities searching for suspects in 3-day armed robbery spree in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are searching for suspects that were involved in a three-day armed robbery spree in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on Saturday, August 6, at around 5:14 a.m., when police responded to a hotel located...
Investigators looking for suspects after 3 armed robberies in one N.J. town
Detectives were searching Friday for suspects who robbed or attempted to rob three Franklin Township businesses at gunpoint over the course of five days, according to a statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The office did not release any photos of the suspects and said they were working...
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
New Jersey Cops Rescue Three Puppies from 10-Foot Deep Trench
HAMILTON, NJ – New Jersey State Troopers from the agency’s Troop “C” Hamilton Station got...
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
Suspect with Gun on Atlantic City Boardwalk Arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department has arrested Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, of...
22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night
A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
