Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
How ‘Better Call Saul’ Created Kim Wexler Florida Life in Albuquerque
For Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) to move to Florida, 'Better Call Saul' had to build Florida in Albuequerque, N.M. Here's how they did it with real locations and visual effects.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1