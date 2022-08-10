Read full article on original website
WBTV
Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
WBTV
‘Mentorship matters:’ CMS graduate, Charlotte native uses fitness to mentor students in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate is using his passion for fitness to pour back into the community that raised him. Kim Olige graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2013. He says while he enjoyed his time in CMS, he felt more mentorship programs were needed to support students.
WBTV
TOP HEADLINES
The shots were fired as a chef was delivering food for Block Love Charlotte. Prosecution of NC Attorney General proceeded despite recommendation from investigators. The Wake County District Attorney’s office pursued a criminal investigation into North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein despite a recommendation that the case be closed, according to a memo obtained by WBTV.
WBTV
Hannah Guardado, longtime part of #MollysKids, headed to college
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincolnton’s Hannah Guardado has exciting news: This longtime one of our #MollysKids, who lives with POTS and Dysautonomia, got into the radiology program at Catawba Valley Community College and will start this fall. We started following her when she was a teenager. She’s now 24....
WBTV
Carowinds opening 'Aeronautica Landing' for 2023 season
Community activists are calling for change after teen's murder in northwest Charlotte. Joe Angel Rangel, 32, was arrested following the shooting death of Luis Alonso Torres. Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown. Updated: 2 hours ago. One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte.
WBTV
WBTV pushes American Airlines for answers after Charlotte passengers stranded
These agencies are calling on the community to help combat the gun violence they say is especially plaguing younger people right now. WBTV gets body cam footage of arrest after petition in court. Updated: 6 hours ago. The footage from the May arrest was released Aug. 12. Student mentorship through...
WBTV
Group providing reduced gas prices at Charlotte station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One gas station will be offering significantly lower prices for a short time in Charlotte as part of the True Cost of Washington Tour. The event, hosted by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, will offer gas prices as low as $2.38 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell Station at 4936 Albemarle Road.
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
WBTV
Student mentorship through fitness
Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The NC Giants football league...
WBTV
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte passengers say they were stranded for days in the Dominican Republic after their American Airlines flight was canceled multiple times. AA782 from Punta Cana was supposed to be back to the Queen City on 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Instead, that flight was changed to AA9603 and arrived on Aug. 9.
WBTV
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
WBTV
Cooler temps, lower humidity to make for a pleasant weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pleasant weekend is upon us with lower humidity and slim rain chances through Sunday afternoon. First Alert Monday: Morning showers/PM scattered storms. Below average temperatures through the week. After a cooler start this morning, plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon with high temperatures...
WBTV
Inside look: ATF Charlotte Field Division vault of illegal firearms, including ghost guns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns – getting in the hands of criminals. More and more we’re hearing about local law enforcement seizing illegal ghost guns. At the same time, ATF Charlotte says more and more of these illegal, and for the most part untraceable, firearms are showing up at crime scenes involving youth.
WBTV
Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
WBTV
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
WBTV
Pleasant weekend ahead, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will have a pleasant start to the weekend, with 80s in the piedmont and 70s in the mountains, with less muggy conditions. A few passing rain showers are possible for Sunday, with scattered rain possible Sunday night into Monday. Pleasant Saturday: Cool mornings, warm afternoons,...
WBTV
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
WBTV
CMPD searching for man last seen hiking at McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.
WBTV
After beautiful Saturday, storms possible Sunday before First Alert
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gorgeous conditions will continue for the second half of the weekend, but we will see a slight chance for some showers late in the day on Sunday. Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated to scattered showers late. First Alert Monday: Showers & storms off-and-on throughout the day. •Tuesday:...
