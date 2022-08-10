ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 4 days ago

As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop , a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNVW0_0hBd1wqo00
Weekday subway cars still have room to spare. Photo: Phil O’Brien

According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a $2.6 billion deficit by 2025 should no additional funding materialize. Despite Mayor Eric Adams’ insistence that workers return to offices in person , remote and hybrid models remain firmly a part of the city’s post-quarantine work culture, with 78 percent of companies retaining a hybrid policy as of May 2022 .

Although weekend ridership is up to 70 percent of pre-pandemic capacity , MTA officials worry that without daily commuter revenue, the agency will be forced to further reduce service and abandon much-needed repairs. MTA officials will soon meet with city and state leadership to negotiate further budgeting needs and work out the details of the transit system’s 20-Year Needs Assessmen t (which includes a potential Hell’s Kitchen subway stop on an extended 7 train line) and follow-on Capital Program.

An MTA meeting on July 27 reviewed a McKinsey report on changing commuter trends, with MTA Chair Janno Lieber and board members acknowledging that urgent action is needed to recapture ridership.

Lieber said: “Dealing with this is the only way we’re going to be able to support the region’s recovery and deliver on our mission. And that is an equity mission as well as a mobility mission, that every community — and especially those who don’t have the option to get into a $50 Uber — can get where they need to go and true accessibility for all.”

“The whole problem isn’t work from home,” said Kevin Willens, Chief Financial Officer of the MTA. “If you look at the three big drivers — it’s work from home, which is about a third of these three big drivers, sentiment away from transit, which increases bridge and tunnel traffic and e-commerce.”

“Presumably, some people have decided not to take transit and drive instead,” added Director of Budget for New York State Robert Mujica. “There is a group of people who did take transit, and now they’re not — potentially, you could recapture that group if you deal with some of the reasons why they are not [riding].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KovHD_0hBd1wqo00
Subway riders wait at Penn Station. Photo: Phil O’Brien

While rider anxiety over subway crime have driven some to drive, a seismic post-lockdown shift in travel patterns may mean that the agency will need to look somewhere other than fares for funds. Though the onset of congestion pricing — expected to garner $1 billion in annual revenue — could help the MTA’s operating budget should legislators approve, it would adversely affect the transit system’s capital plan and funds allocated for high-priority repair work (Crain’s).

Though they were working through potential solutions other than fare hikes, service cuts and layoffs, Lieber told reporters at a press conference following the agency board meeting, the MTA would be facing an uphill fiscal battle going forward.

“The MTA is facing existential financial issues, brought on by COVID,” said Lieber. “We need to plan so that the MTA has a stable financial future.” Maybe it’s time to amp up subway memorabilia sales…

The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 11

太好了
4d ago

Ridership is down. Who has time to be taken to a hospital after a homeless or rascist individual decides your looking at them strangely..NYC is a joke. The problem is the homeless and rascist people in the city are ruling..

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Cleaner Suffers Broken Bones in Bronx Station Attack, Transit Union Says

A New York City subway cleaner was left bloodied and with broken bones in an attack that the head of NYC Transit called "outrageous and unacceptable." The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. Friday outside the Pelham Bay subway station in the Bronx. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“Infrastructure is Sexy!”: West Side Pols Petition for a Long-Awaited Subway Stop in Hell’s Kitchen

Longtime subway desert Hell’s Kitchen could finally get a lifeline, as local politicians gathered to demand that the MTA add a 7 train extension project into its next capital plan.  Eight years after the implementation of a 7 train extension in Hudson Yards at W34th Street and 11th Avenue, the original plan to build a […] The post “Infrastructure is Sexy!”: West Side Pols Petition for a Long-Awaited Subway Stop in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Subway#Bridge And Tunnel#New York Business#Capital Program#Mckinsey#Mta Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
MTA
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going

Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections.  The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever.  Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
518
Followers
253
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy