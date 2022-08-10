Read full article on original website
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
Circle the Bay, Aug. 12
The South Coast Running Club’s annual Circle the Bay Run is Saturday, Aug. 13, around Coos Bay. The half-marathon begins and ends at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12
Join us for the 31st annual Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival located at the Charleston Marina on Oregon’s Adventure Coast! Come on out for food, fun, music, and crafts on August 12- 14, 2022. Enjoy over 50 vendors selling food, Craft Beer, Regional Wines, crafts, shirts, trinkets, and lots more. Great music all weekend with the K-DOCK 92.9 FM CLAM JAM featuring live Rock and Roll, Blues, Oldies, and more! Bring the kids and let them enjoy our Fire Truck Super Slide! Or let the kids catch their own trout with the ODFW Good Guys and the Trout Pond! This three-day event is sponsored by the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, and K-DOCK Radio.
FIRE FIGHTER HONORED DURING PROCESSION TO AIRPORT
Fallen fire fighter Collin Hagan was honored in a procession that went from St. Joseph’s Church to the Roseburg Regional Airport on Saturday morning. The 27-year old from Toivola, Michigan died on Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.
Quakes, Aug. 12
A couple of earthquakes struck the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.9-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line early Friday morning, Aug. 12. It was located west of Bandon. The second quake was a 2.5-magnitude also on Friday morning, but west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Quake off Curry Co., Aug. 10
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry Co.
OPENING DAY FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR
Wednesday is the opening day for this year’s Douglas County Fair. The main gate is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. It is Senior Day which means those age 65 and over get in for free all day, with identification. The Senior Talent Show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on The News-Review Garden Park Stage. Kids age 12 and under are admitted for free all day as well.
Wildland Firefighter Killed at Big Swamp Fire, Aug. 12
Douglas Co. SO release – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, jointly with the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, is saddened to announce the passing of a wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, shortly after 12:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter that was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services were dispatched to the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts by EMS personnel assigned to the fire, the firefighter, 27-year-old Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan succumbed to his injuries. Hagan was a wildland firefighter assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado. Once the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office were notified, Hagan’s body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter. Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District #2 stood together to honor Hagan as his body arrived and was transferred to the care of a funeral service provider. The firefighters then provided an honor escort to the funeral home. “It is a sad day in public safety.” Sheriff John Hanlin said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”
RAIL CROSSING TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR RECONSTRUCTION
The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg is expected to be closed for five days later this month, so the crossing can be rebuilt. A City of Roseburg release said the crossing between Spruce and Sheridan Streets, is used by some residents to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Tails Dog Park and Micelli Park. It is expected to be closed around-the-clock from about 7:00 a.m. Monday August 22nd until 7:00 p.m. Friday August 26th.
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
'We owe a big thanks to our firefighters for their prompt and efficient response'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local Forest Service firefighting resources were well prepared for the late July 2022 lightning event, thanks to quick action from fire management leadership across the U.S. Forest Service, officials with the agency said. The hot and dry weather combined with a lightning prediction by the National...
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
FOREST SERVICE PROPOSES FEE CHANGES AT SELECTED SITES
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise campground fees and establish new fees at selected sites on the Umpqua National Forest and is solicitating comments from the public until the end of October. A release said fee changes are being considered to all the agency to continue to provide...
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg
Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delmagene Elvira Smith, 20, also known as “Dallas.”. The DCSO says Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening of August 7. Officials say her vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road on August 8. Deputies add that Smith could be with her cousin, Charlize Gibson, 15, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case with the Roseburg Police Department.
MAN JAILED FOR TRESPASS AFTER TUESDAY FIRES
A Roseburg man was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, following fires east of Gaddis Park Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said the 40-year old was contacted as he walked away from the two fires along the railroad tracks east of the 800 block of Northwest Highland Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The suspect denied any involvement in starting the fires but was on the railroad tracks near them. He also had a warrant for his arrest.
