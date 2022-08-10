Read full article on original website
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Legislature for new policy role
Hood River Democrat Anna Williams, who spent the past four years in the Legislature focused on human services policy, will soon trade the state House for a new policy job. Williams, who was first elected in 2018, will be the new executive director of Oregon’s System of Care Advisory Council starting Monday.
focushillsboro.com
Betsy Johnson Hired Craigslist Petitioners To Qualify For Oregon Governor (Latest News)
As a non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson has relied on her “Betsy Brigades,” teams of volunteers who distribute petitions, to collect the almost 24,000 signatures she needs to be included on the November ballot. However, according to state campaign finance records, she reportedly hired a Washington-based company...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
ijpr.org
EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
Invasive green crabs in the crosshairs of Oregon wildlife officials
SALEM, Ore. — New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
yachatsnews.com
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot. But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures...
ijpr.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Pre-positioned’ fire fighters from Salem here to help local crews
Recent lightning storms and the elevated threat of wildfires have prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position firefighting task forces in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from the valley arrived today. Central Oregon Daily News caught up with them at the Redmond Air Base. Thirteen...
Oregon fire marshal hosting 5 C.O. town hall meetings on defensible space code development
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town hall meetings, including five next week in Central Oregon, about the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space Code, its development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input. The post Oregon fire marshal hosting 5 C.O. town hall meetings on defensible space code development appeared first on KTVZ.
WWEEK
Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats
The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
987thebull.com
Marion County Firefighters Wildfire Task Force Heads to Deschutes County
Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon are prompting the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position two task forces of firefighters and equipment in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from Marion County is heading to Deschutes County. It’s 13 firefighters,...
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
ijpr.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts of Mexico in search of better paying jobs. For the last few years, Jesus found work seasonally on marijuana farms. (He chose not to share his last name because of his immigration status).
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
Camping in the Cascade Mountain foothills | Grant's Getaways
LINN COUNTY, Oregon — Oregon offers so many reasons to go on the road, where the asphalt often unwinds to reveal the state’s scenic secrets. It’s the unexpected surprises found along the way that I enjoy most — and so it is for a destination that offers a camping, fishing and a backcountry byway at Green Peter Lake.
Oregon crabbers get OK to catch 3 times as many green ones
New Oregon regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets.
Republican Governors Association gives $1 million to Christine Drazan, Republican nominee for Oregon governor
The Republican Governors Association made a $1 million donation to the campaign of Christine Drazan, Republican nominee for Oregon governor, on Friday. That brought the national governors’ group’s donations to Drazan to $1.57 million, $1.5 million of it in cash and the rest in polling and other in-kind gifts.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
Commutations granted to 1,000 felons by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown were lawful, appeals court says
The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld commutations issued by Gov. Kate Brown to 1,026 convicted felons in 2020 and 2021 — marking a major victory for criminal justice reformers. The state’s second highest court batted down a legal challenge from two district attorneys and the families of...
