Salem, OR

KDRV

Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits

SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Business
Oregon Industry
KGW

Invasive green crabs in the crosshairs of Oregon wildlife officials

SALEM, Ore. — New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
#Cff
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon fire marshal hosting 5 C.O. town hall meetings on defensible space code development

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town hall meetings, including five next week in Central Oregon, about the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space Code, its development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input.  The post Oregon fire marshal hosting 5 C.O. town hall meetings on defensible space code development appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats

The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
KDRV

Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

Marion County Firefighters Wildfire Task Force Heads to Deschutes County

Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon are prompting the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position two task forces of firefighters and equipment in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from Marion County is heading to Deschutes County. It’s 13 firefighters,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process

On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Camping in the Cascade Mountain foothills | Grant's Getaways

LINN COUNTY, Oregon — Oregon offers so many reasons to go on the road, where the asphalt often unwinds to reveal the state’s scenic secrets. It’s the unexpected surprises found along the way that I enjoy most — and so it is for a destination that offers a camping, fishing and a backcountry byway at Green Peter Lake.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE

