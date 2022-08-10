A reminder for those interested in trying out their acting skills, an audition for one community theater is happening the next couple of days. The Community Players of Greene County’s next production of “See How They Run” will hold auditions tomorrow from 2-4pm and Monday from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO