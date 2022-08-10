OPRD release – Newport, Oregon—Bring your best ideas and creative skills to the annual sand castle contests at Beachside State Recreation Area, Aug. 13, and South Beach State Park, Aug. 27. Sign-ups begin at 10 a.m. in the day-use areas. The theme this year is 100 Years of Oregon State Parks and celebrate public beach access. Judges will evaluate entries based on creativity, originality and best use of beach resources added to the design. Judging for each event begins 12 p.m., followed by announcements of first, second, third and judges’ awards. The parks have a few sand buckets for loan; however, contestants may bring other hand tools and supplies to build their sand creations. Contact Park Ranger Supervisor Brian Fowler, 541-867-7451, for more information.

