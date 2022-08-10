2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night

Read full article on original website
G&F: Now is the time to prepare for hunting season
Hunting season is right around the corner, with some early archery seasons opening on Sept. 1. Wyoming Game and Fish say it’s a good time to start preparing. While appearing on Sheridan Meida’s Public Pulse program Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt suggested hunters should begin checking their equipment and paperwork to prepare for the hunting season.
Facelift for Ranchester’s “Little Blue School”
This past summer the ‘Little Blue School” in Ranchester received a new coat of white paint and some repairs were done by the Ranchester-Dayton Rotary Club. A little history of the school. In the early 1900s, families living on the upper part of Five Mile Flat were some distance from the Ohlman School, and it was a long ride for the youngsters on horseback. The families decided to build a school closer to where they lived.
SCSD#3 Kicks off Upcoming School Year
As a kick-off to the new school year, on Thursday, August 11 from 2-6 p.m. there was an open house at the SCSD#3 in Clearmont. Students and parents could come and meet the new teachers and tour the school. At 4:30 there was a BBQ, with the school, church and...
Celebrate the Arts at the foot of the Bighorns
Artist meet-and-greets, dance classes, evening concerts – the fourth annual Celebrate the Arts is set to light up Sheridan County with four days of dynamic events from Aug. 25 – 28. Every summer, local arts organizations come together to present this three-day festival, which celebrates the visual, literary...
Sixth Annual Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Application Period
IMPACT Sheridan announced that the application period for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition will begin Monday, August 15, and run through Monday, September 19. Prospective contestants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea/product/service, the market they plan to serve, and advantages of their offering over competitive/alternative options.
Council to Consider Amending Master Fee Schedule to Include Columbarium and Niche Fees
The Sheridan City Council will be considering a resolution at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night that amends the Master Fee Schedule to include columbarium and niche fees. City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts will be providing an update on the City’s water quality...
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
Museum at the Bighorns holds painting raffle
The Museum at the Bighorns has announced it will be selling raffle tickets for a Sam Iddings painting, “Cottonwood Shade,” starting Aug. 16 through the end of September. Tickets are $10 for one or $40 for five and must be purchased in-person at the museum. The more tickets a participant purchases, the better their chances to win the painting valued at $250.
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
Sheridan City Council members: cost a priority in contract consideration
In May of 2022 the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance after City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract.
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Sheridan County Employees Recognized by Commission
The Sheridan County Commission has recognized two employees this month for their many years of service to the county. Commission Chair Lonnie Wright made the announcement at the commission’s last meeting. Recognized was Tempe Rawlings for 15 years of service as administrative support in the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office....
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court
A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
