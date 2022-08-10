ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Grease's Stockard Channing pays tribute to 'lovely' Olivia Newton-John

Grease star Stockard Channing has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following news of her death. The actress, 78, starred alongside Newton-John in the beloved 1978 musical extravaganza. Channing played Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies who took Newton-John’s mellow and modest Sandy under her wing when she started...
CANCER
Tyla

Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post following birth of baby with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic post on social media after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his latest infidelity scandal. Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, who were already parents to four-year-old True Thompson, welcomed their second child via surrogate this week - though their parenting journey has been something of bumpy ride.
NBA
Tyla

Armie Hammer's exes make terrifying claims about the actor in new docuseries

Warning: this article contains details some may find upsetting. Armie Hammer's exes have made some terrifying claims about the actor in a new docuseries set to air next month. House of Hammer, which is set to premiere on Discovery+ on 2 September, delves into the actor's private life after it was plunged into the spotlight last year when an anonymous Instagram account posted a series of messages that they claimed to be sent from the star – who has vehemently denied the allegations.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Keep Breathing fans 'deeply unsatisfied and angry' at series ending

LOOK AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT KEEP BREATHING SPOILERS. We were glued to Keep Breathing, Netflix's recent drama series about a woman who becomes trapped on a deserted island. But after bingeing their way through six episodes, some viewers were left disappointed by the ending. Keep Breathing tells the...
TV SERIES
Tyla

Tyla

