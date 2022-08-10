Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Grease's Stockard Channing pays tribute to 'lovely' Olivia Newton-John
Grease star Stockard Channing has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following news of her death. The actress, 78, starred alongside Newton-John in the beloved 1978 musical extravaganza. Channing played Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies who took Newton-John’s mellow and modest Sandy under her wing when she started...
Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
Olivia Newton-John's daughter pays tribute to mum in emotional post
Oliva Newton-John's daughter has paid tribute to the actress after she passed away yesterday (8 August) at the age of 73 in California. Chloe Lattanzi, 38, is the child of the late Grease star and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, and she took to Instagram to share the emotional post. She...
Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post following birth of baby with Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic post on social media after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his latest infidelity scandal. Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, who were already parents to four-year-old True Thompson, welcomed their second child via surrogate this week - though their parenting journey has been something of bumpy ride.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Responded To The Game’s 10-Minute-Long Diss Track
"It's giving obsessed."
‘Euphoria’ Filmed on Haunted Grounds Where 40 People Were Murdered
'Euphoria' is mostly filmed on Sony's backlot in Culver City. However, one episode was shot in a former mental facility that was haunted.
8 Famous People Who Thought Their Most Successful Projects Would Capital-B Bomb
One member of the cast was pretty worried famous non-failure Stranger Things would be "a big failure."
Love Island's Luca admits he was 'fuming' after coming in second place
Love Island star Luca Bish admitted that he was left ‘fuming’ that he and partner Gemma Owen missed out on being crowned 2022’s winning couple. Watch the moment below:. The pair lost out to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who won by a landslide with 63.7 percent of the public vote.
Armie Hammer's exes make terrifying claims about the actor in new docuseries
Warning: this article contains details some may find upsetting. Armie Hammer's exes have made some terrifying claims about the actor in a new docuseries set to air next month. House of Hammer, which is set to premiere on Discovery+ on 2 September, delves into the actor's private life after it was plunged into the spotlight last year when an anonymous Instagram account posted a series of messages that they claimed to be sent from the star – who has vehemently denied the allegations.
People are bingeing Netflix's new rom-com Uncoupled in one go
If you're in the market for a new Netflix romcom we may have found the perfect offering. Viewers are so obsessed with Uncoupled, the brand new series starring Neil Patrick Harris, they're bingeing it in one go. Watch the trailer below:. The former How I Met Your Mother star plays...
Kim Kardashian chokes on shot as she celebrates Kylie's 25th birthday
Kim Kardashian was literally all of us this week, as she choked on a shot at Kylie Jenner's 25th birthday boat party. The moment was recorded in a video Kylie uploaded onto her TikTok, which showed her on a luxurious yacht surrounded my friends and family as she celebrated her 25th on Wednesday (10 August).
Ashley Cain pays tribute to late daughter Azaylia on what would have been her second birthday
Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee paid tribute to their daughter Azaylia Cain on what would have been her second birthday. Watch the tribute below:. Azaylia died in April 2021 at the age of eight months after a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia. The Ex on the Beach star, 31 and...
Keep Breathing fans 'deeply unsatisfied and angry' at series ending
LOOK AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT KEEP BREATHING SPOILERS. We were glued to Keep Breathing, Netflix's recent drama series about a woman who becomes trapped on a deserted island. But after bingeing their way through six episodes, some viewers were left disappointed by the ending. Keep Breathing tells the...
Ashton Kutcher says he's 'lucky to be alive' after battle with 'super rare' illness
Ashton Kutcher has revealed he's 'lucky to be alive' after battling with a 'super rare' illness that took away his sight, hearing and balance. The American actor, 44, opened up about the autoimmune disease on a recent episode of the podcast Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge. Watch below:
