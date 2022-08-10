ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Flathead Beacon

‘To Live in a Burning World’

Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Planning Board Votes Down Controversial Columbia Falls Development

In a unanimous Aug. 9 vote that ran counter to the recommendations of city staff, the Columbia Falls Planning Board and Zoning Commission rejected a developer’s requests seeking approval of a proposed subdivision east of the Flathead River, voicing concerns about the project’s density and characterizing it as out of step with the community’s values and growth trajectory.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
tinyhousetalk.com

Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana

Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier asks visitors to come prepared as fatalities increase

KALISPELL, MONT. — The 2022 summer season has brought a number of visitors to Glacier National Park. As visitors stream into the park, park officials are asking that everyone entering the park to come prepared for the activities they plan on doing. Glacier has seen seven fatalities this year,...
KALISPELL, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Flathead; Granite; Lake; Lincoln; Mineral; Missoula; Ravalli; Sanders SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD FLATHEAD GRANITE LAKE LINCOLN MINERAL MISSOULA RAVALLI SANDERS
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
mycouriertribune.com

Three people killed following pickup v. motorcycle crash near Browning

BROWNING, Mont. - Three people were killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Browning Friday night. The woman was driving a Chevy Silverado on Secondary 464 and was passing another car when it hit a motorcycle head-on, Montana Highway Patrol reported.
Flathead Beacon

Local Support for Keeping Recreational Pot Sales Outweighs Opposition

By 9:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the commissioners’ chambers inside the historic Flathead County Courthouse could hardly contain a standing-room-only crowd, with latecomers relegated to the hallway as they waited for an opportunity to rotate into the packed hearing room, every one of them on hand to talk about pot.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Flathead Beacon

Groundhog Day for the Jail

In 2016, setting aside funding for a new county jail facility was discussed as a “top priority” for the Flathead County commissioners. Built in 1985 to hold 63 inmates, by 2005, the Flathead County Detention Center regularly housed more than 100 people. When the Old Courthouse was remodeled and the County Attorney’s Office moved there in 2017, the jail was expanded with a cost of several million dollars to hold 136 inmates. This expansion was a worthy investment and is adequate for our current capacity needs. In 2018, the commissioners hired consultants to conduct a feasibility and constructability study for a new jail, which resulted in four different plans for a new jail and an estimated price tag of $53-$73 million. Between 2018 and today, the jail building fund was raided – to the tune of $7 million – to loan dollars to the Flathead County Economic Development Authority to save the Rail Park from financial peril. The payback on that “loan” is 20 years; thus, in 2038, the jail fund will be made whole (plus 4% interest). The plan then was to fund the jail with $13 million of set aside taxpayer dollars and then ask the taxpayers to fund a $38 million bond to pay for the rest of the jail construction.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

