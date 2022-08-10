In 2016, setting aside funding for a new county jail facility was discussed as a “top priority” for the Flathead County commissioners. Built in 1985 to hold 63 inmates, by 2005, the Flathead County Detention Center regularly housed more than 100 people. When the Old Courthouse was remodeled and the County Attorney’s Office moved there in 2017, the jail was expanded with a cost of several million dollars to hold 136 inmates. This expansion was a worthy investment and is adequate for our current capacity needs. In 2018, the commissioners hired consultants to conduct a feasibility and constructability study for a new jail, which resulted in four different plans for a new jail and an estimated price tag of $53-$73 million. Between 2018 and today, the jail building fund was raided – to the tune of $7 million – to loan dollars to the Flathead County Economic Development Authority to save the Rail Park from financial peril. The payback on that “loan” is 20 years; thus, in 2038, the jail fund will be made whole (plus 4% interest). The plan then was to fund the jail with $13 million of set aside taxpayer dollars and then ask the taxpayers to fund a $38 million bond to pay for the rest of the jail construction.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO