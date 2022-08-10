Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
‘To Live in a Burning World’
Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
Flathead Beacon
Planning Board Votes Down Controversial Columbia Falls Development
In a unanimous Aug. 9 vote that ran counter to the recommendations of city staff, the Columbia Falls Planning Board and Zoning Commission rejected a developer’s requests seeking approval of a proposed subdivision east of the Flathead River, voicing concerns about the project’s density and characterizing it as out of step with the community’s values and growth trajectory.
tinyhousetalk.com
Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana
Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
NBCMontana
Glacier asks visitors to come prepared as fatalities increase
KALISPELL, MONT. — The 2022 summer season has brought a number of visitors to Glacier National Park. As visitors stream into the park, park officials are asking that everyone entering the park to come prepared for the activities they plan on doing. Glacier has seen seven fatalities this year,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground
A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Flathead National Forest and ate unsecured pet food.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Flathead; Granite; Lake; Lincoln; Mineral; Missoula; Ravalli; Sanders SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD FLATHEAD GRANITE LAKE LINCOLN MINERAL MISSOULA RAVALLI SANDERS
montanarightnow.com
'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan
COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Dies After Crashing his Motorcycle into a Bear in Montana
A Fond du Lac man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Montana. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unnamed 66-year-old was traveling on Highway 83 south of the town of Swan Lake Sunday morning when a bear darted onto the roadway after emerging from a thick patch of trees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flathead County looking at a possible opt-out for recreational marijuana
The Flathead County Commission held a public comment session on Wednesday to discuss putting an opt-out for adult use marijuana on the ballot in November.
mycouriertribune.com
Three people killed following pickup v. motorcycle crash near Browning
BROWNING, Mont. - Three people were killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Browning Friday night. The woman was driving a Chevy Silverado on Secondary 464 and was passing another car when it hit a motorcycle head-on, Montana Highway Patrol reported.
Flathead Beacon
Local Support for Keeping Recreational Pot Sales Outweighs Opposition
By 9:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the commissioners’ chambers inside the historic Flathead County Courthouse could hardly contain a standing-room-only crowd, with latecomers relegated to the hallway as they waited for an opportunity to rotate into the packed hearing room, every one of them on hand to talk about pot.
montanarightnow.com
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flathead Beacon
Groundhog Day for the Jail
In 2016, setting aside funding for a new county jail facility was discussed as a “top priority” for the Flathead County commissioners. Built in 1985 to hold 63 inmates, by 2005, the Flathead County Detention Center regularly housed more than 100 people. When the Old Courthouse was remodeled and the County Attorney’s Office moved there in 2017, the jail was expanded with a cost of several million dollars to hold 136 inmates. This expansion was a worthy investment and is adequate for our current capacity needs. In 2018, the commissioners hired consultants to conduct a feasibility and constructability study for a new jail, which resulted in four different plans for a new jail and an estimated price tag of $53-$73 million. Between 2018 and today, the jail building fund was raided – to the tune of $7 million – to loan dollars to the Flathead County Economic Development Authority to save the Rail Park from financial peril. The payback on that “loan” is 20 years; thus, in 2038, the jail fund will be made whole (plus 4% interest). The plan then was to fund the jail with $13 million of set aside taxpayer dollars and then ask the taxpayers to fund a $38 million bond to pay for the rest of the jail construction.
Comments / 0