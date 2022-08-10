CBPL release – Oregon State University Extension Service and the Coos Bay Public Library are offering teens 14-19 an opportunity to learn how to eat well on a budget in a practical, two-part cooking program offered the last two Tuesdays in August (August 23 and 30) from noon-2pm. Lunch provided each day. Teens will learn how to make a vegetable and beef skillet meal August 23 and a chicken, broccoli and cheese skillet meal on August 30. During the program, participants will talk through how to meal plan and will receive ingredients for the recipes served to take home and re-create for their families. Parents or caregivers are welcome to attend with their teens. All participants will receive a free electric skillet after attending both sessions. Pre-registration at is recommended but not required at https://beav.ed/iuk. This free event will be held at the Coos Bay Public Library in the Myrtlewood Room. Any registration questions or questions about the program should be directed to Nicole Wells at Nicole.wells@oregonstate.edu. Oregon State University Extension Service partners with local communities to provide trusted expertise and science-based knowledge to address critical issues and help every Oregonian thrive. The Coos County Extension Office is based in Myrtle Point and offers a wide range of programming throughout the year for all ages, including outreach with the Food Hero program, food preservation, gardening, and support for 4-H. For more information on library programs visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.

