Pep Rally & Scrimmages this week
It’s not quite time for competitions that count on the record for Greene County’s high school sports teams, but it’s getting close. A Pep Rally for the public starts at 5 p.m. today with a free-will offering meal provided by the Greene County Activities Booster Club on the Mahanay Bell Tower Plaza in downtown Jefferson. The meat for the meal is provided by Murphy Farms Meats. A Pep Rally with Fall sports teams and coaches begins at 5:30 p.m.
VB Senior Schroeder Talks Leadership
Greene County volleyball senior Bella Schroeder was a Heart of Iowa Activities Conference first team all-conference hitter last season. She’s part of an experienced group of Rams who hope to build on the first winning season in 10 years, when Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s 2021 team was 16-13 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
Several factors pointed to Ogden after Linduska Field deemed unplayable for opener
Greene County Activities Director pointed to several factors in choosing Ogden’s high school football field to host Greene County and ACGC on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in the season opening game for both teams. Issues with the sod at Linduska Field in Jefferson prompted school officials to move the game from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27 and from Jefferson to Ogden.
Amy (Wright) Booher, 46, of Carroll
Funeral arrangements are pending for Amy (Wright) Booher, age 46, of Carroll, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Merlin Brockmann, 92, of Carroll, formerly of Westside
Funeral services for Merlin Brockmann, age 92, of Carroll, formerly of Westside, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Auditions for “See How They Run” in Jefferson Begins Tomorrow
A reminder for those interested in trying out their acting skills, an audition for one community theater is happening the next couple of days. The Community Players of Greene County’s next production of “See How They Run” will hold auditions tomorrow from 2-4pm and Monday from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
Scholarships Available For Preschoolers In Dallas County
For families in Dallas County with young children going into preschool, there are scholarship opportunities available. 4RKids Early Childhood Iowa is currently accepting applications for preschool scholarships for enrollment in qualified preschools for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are available to families in four counties with Dallas, Adair, Madison and Warren and are awarded on a first come, first served basis.
Warm Wishes in Jefferson Holds Grand Opening
A new downtown business in Jefferson recently held its grand opening. The Greene County Ambassadors rolled out the welcome with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday for the stationary and gift store, Warm Wishes, at 200 East State Street. Owner Kristin Lang talked about her reaction to finally having her grand opening.
St. Patrick’s Church in Greene County on Full Display Today
Later today will be a special event happening with a historical structure in the Churdan area. This year is the 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery and they are marking the occasion with lots of activities. A mass service is at 11:30am, followed by the opening of the time capsule. Co-organizer Andy Geisler talks about that piece of history.
Kerry Weyers, 47, of Perry
Funeral services for Kerry Weyers, age 47 of Perry, will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery near Perry, IA. Memorials will be given to Fairview Ladies Aid and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Stuart’s Largest Tailgate Needs Help With Volunteers
The Stuart Chamber of Commerce is throwing the largest tailgate for the instate rivalry football game and they need help. Stuart Chamber of Commerce Director Brenda Dudley says the RVTV tour will roll into Stuart on September 5th, which celebrates the Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling around the state leading up to the game and creating a tailgate-like atmosphere. Dudley tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are in need of volunteers with a large crowd expected.
Still Time To Enter In Dallas Center Dog Mayor Contest
When the Dallas Center Fall Festival kicks off later this month, the search will be on for a dog mayor. The Dog Mayor Contest winner will be announced at 3 p.m. August 27th on the main stage and those wanting to enter should send in the dog’s name and a picture along with a brief description of your pet including likes and dislikes, breed and gender.
New Provider “Eric Jones,” Joining GCH Clinics
The Guthrie County Hospital Clinics is adding a new provider. Eric Jones will join the GCH Clinics staff as a doctor of osteopathic medicine. He is originally from Canada then moved and grew up in eastern Iowa. Jones finished medical school at Des Moines University and his residency at Iowa Lutheran Hospital.
August Perry Chamber Coffee Visits Perry Golf And Country Club
The monthly Perry Chamber Coffee took a look inside the Perry Golf and Country Club in August. The golf course sits one mile north of Perry and Board President Anna Landgrebe says it was nice to be the host of the August Chamber Coffee and have people come out and learn more about what they offer.
City of Menlo Sponsoring A Night Of Fun
The city of Menlo is sponsoring a night of fun. The Potluck and Family Dance will take place at the City Park Shelter House from 6 to 8:30pm on August 17th. This event will have the Shining Star DJ to provide music so the youth and adults can dance on the basketball court.
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA
Services are pending at Murdock Funeral Home for Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA. Lila passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Kings Garden Campus Perry Lutheran Home. Lila is survived by her son, James “Jim” Hansen of Perry, IA; nephew, Doug Sutter of Clive, IA and two grandchildren.
Menlo “Cruisin For A Cure” Fights For A Cure With A Fundraising Event
A family that is battling a rare disease is having an annual fundraiser at the end of August. Holly and Chyenne Jensen, are hosting the Third Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure, which invites those with motorcycles, classic cars, sports cars or any other vehicle to ride around Guthrie, Adair, Madison, and Dallas counties, enjoy local restaurants, and raise funds for Huntington’s Disease. Jensen says this inherit disease causes nerve cells in the brain to break down over time which has severely affected her family.
Adel Family Aquatic Center Doggie Dip Is Tomorrow
The end of the swimming season will bring a fun activity at the Adel Family Aquatic Center tomorrow. From 6-8 p.m. people are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the pool to enjoy the water as the aquatic center is closing its doors for the season. The cost to participate is $5 per dog.
Iowa House Candidate Meet and Greet In Panora Tomorrow
There will be a candidate doing a meet and greet in Panora tomorrow. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Michael Mills Memorial Park from 5:30 to 7:30pm.
Full Day Of Activities At Adel Sweet Corn Festival Tomorrow
With the second day of the 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival tomorrow, there will be plenty of activities going on throughout the day. The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with the Sweet Corn 5k Run/Walk which will be followed by the parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. and there will also be a city birthday celebration from noon to 12:30 p.m.
