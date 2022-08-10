Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya Does A 180 On Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia negotiations
By Vince Dwriter: On multiple occasions, lightweight star Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has been accused of publicly announcing big fights and using the announcements as a way to stay relevant in the public eye. Garcia would reveal he’s fighting a big named boxer in the 135-pound division, and then later down the road; he would fight nobody at all or a lesser opponent.
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the MMA sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths in the promotion’s history? It is a
Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing
The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More
Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: CompuBox Punch Stats
Teofimo Lopez, Jr. landed 52% of his power punches on Pedro Campa; 59% in the 7th round before scoring the TKO. In addition to landing 86 power punches, Lopez landed 50 jabs. Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Sulaiman Explains Why WBC Charges 3% Fees To Its Titlists: ‘Everything Goes Back To Boxing’
Mauricio Sulaiman is willing to send skeptics of his organization an accounting of its finances. The head of the Mexico City-based World Boxing Council, one of the four major sanctioning bodies in boxing, was recently prompted to defend how his company conducts its business. The WBC was started by Sulaiman’s father José in 1963.
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Wants Shakur Stevenson or Tank After Roger Gutierrez Fight
Hector Luis Garcia (15-0) picked up the biggest win of his career in February when he upset the previously unbeaten Chris Colbert (16-1) in Las Vegas. The bout topped a Showtime tripleheader. Garcia entered the fight as high as a 50-1 to underdog in some sports books. He dropped Colbert...
Hannah Goldy Is Auctioning Off Her UFC London Weigh-in Underwear
UFC flyweight Hannah Goldy is selling her panties to the highest bidder. In a time when UFC fighter pay has been under scrutiny, fighters have found interesting ways of making money on the side. One booming business that many fighters have found to be lucrative is opening an Only Fans page. Recently a number of fighters have come forward to share that they make a great deal of money on this website by either giving fans an exclusive look into their lives, sending pictures, or selling items. UFC flyweight Hannah Goldy is planning on doing just that.
Boxing Scene
Boma Brown Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren
FRANK WARREN HAS bolstered the heavyweight contingent at Queensberry with the signing of professional newcomer Boma Brown. The 6ft 6", 18-stoner from North West London is the most recent recruit to a promotional heavyweight brigade that includes WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal world champion Tyson Fury, WBA world champion Daniel Dubois, WBC Silver, WBO International No.1 ranked contender Joe Joyce, plus emerging prospects David Adeleye and George Fox.
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow
Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr. Reveals His Father Has Not Spoken To Him Since Benn Fight Was Made
Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that his father was opposed to him facing Conor Benn on October 8 and has not spoken to him since the fight was confirmed. Eubank Jr and Benn went head-to-head at a press conference on Friday to announce their clash at London’s O2 Arena, which continues the family feud that saw their famous fathers – Chris Sr and Nigel – clash in two memorable fights in the 1990s.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: As Long As There's A Path To World Title, I Want To Fight Anyone That's In My Way
Vergil Ortiz Jr. hopes to figure out his next move soon, even as there remains a logjam at the top of the welterweight division. All of the major hardware is currently occupied by Errol Spence (28-0, 22KOs; WBA/WBC/IBF) and Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs; WBO), who for months have been working out terms for a potential showdown later this year. The top contenders in the division are forced to play the waiting game, though with fighters like Ortiz already making moves to secure their place in line for when a title shot becomes available.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: We Gave Tyson Fury Until August 26 To Confirm Retirement in Writing
Earlier this week, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury once again announced his retirement - just days after announcing that he wanted to fight again, in a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The World Boxing Council is no rushing to determine the situation of their heavyweight title. However, the sanctioning body...
UFC Legend Chris Leben On Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz: “I Feel Like Maybe Dana Does Not Like Nate Anymore”
Chris Leben has a sneaking suspicion that the UFC president doesn’t like Nate Diaz. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is less than a month away, and everyone is still trying to figure out what the motive is behind the matchmaking. Is it to lessen Diaz’s value going into free agency? Is it to launch Chimaev into superstardom? Is it just a fun fight?
Boxing Scene
Parker: A lot of People Said I Wouldn't Fight Joyce - It's The Fight I Wanted!
THE TRADING OF verbal jabs during an opening press conference was an unfamiliar experience for Joseph Parker, who is far more used to exchanging pleasantries with forthcoming opponents. But with his proposed collision with Joe Joyce mired in confusion and delay for a considerable period before it was finally made...
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next
Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
Boxing Scene
Former Middleweight Titlist David Lemieux Announces Retirement
Light of heart and head held high, Laval boxer David Lemieux is retiring from competition. The ex-IBF middle-weight Champion of the World has not only made boxing history with his unforgettable performances, he has also been a foundation of the Eye of the Tiger story. Eye Of The Tiger Management...
