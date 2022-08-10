ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya Does A 180 On Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia negotiations

By Vince Dwriter: On multiple occasions, lightweight star Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has been accused of publicly announcing big fights and using the announcements as a way to stay relevant in the public eye. Garcia would reveal he’s fighting a big named boxer in the 135-pound division, and then later down the road; he would fight nobody at all or a lesser opponent.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing

The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More

Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Benn
Person
Kell Brook
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Chris Eubank
Person
Chris Eubank Jr.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: CompuBox Punch Stats

Teofimo Lopez, Jr. landed 52% of his power punches on Pedro Campa; 59% in the 7th round before scoring the TKO. In addition to landing 86 power punches, Lopez landed 50 jabs. Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”

Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Eubank Benn Is#British#O2 Arena
MiddleEasy

Hannah Goldy Is Auctioning Off Her UFC London Weigh-in Underwear

UFC flyweight Hannah Goldy is selling her panties to the highest bidder. In a time when UFC fighter pay has been under scrutiny, fighters have found interesting ways of making money on the side. One booming business that many fighters have found to be lucrative is opening an Only Fans page. Recently a number of fighters have come forward to share that they make a great deal of money on this website by either giving fans an exclusive look into their lives, sending pictures, or selling items. UFC flyweight Hannah Goldy is planning on doing just that.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Boma Brown Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren

FRANK WARREN HAS bolstered the heavyweight contingent at Queensberry with the signing of professional newcomer Boma Brown. The 6ft 6", 18-stoner from North West London is the most recent recruit to a promotional heavyweight brigade that includes WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal world champion Tyson Fury, WBA world champion Daniel Dubois, WBC Silver, WBO International No.1 ranked contender Joe Joyce, plus emerging prospects David Adeleye and George Fox.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me

Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow

Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Eubank Jr. Reveals His Father Has Not Spoken To Him Since Benn Fight Was Made

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that his father was opposed to him facing Conor Benn on October 8 and has not spoken to him since the fight was confirmed. Eubank Jr and Benn went head-to-head at a press conference on Friday to announce their clash at London’s O2 Arena, which continues the family feud that saw their famous fathers – Chris Sr and Nigel – clash in two memorable fights in the 1990s.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Vergil Ortiz: As Long As There's A Path To World Title, I Want To Fight Anyone That's In My Way

Vergil Ortiz Jr. hopes to figure out his next move soon, even as there remains a logjam at the top of the welterweight division. All of the major hardware is currently occupied by Errol Spence (28-0, 22KOs; WBA/WBC/IBF) and Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs; WBO), who for months have been working out terms for a potential showdown later this year. The top contenders in the division are forced to play the waiting game, though with fighters like Ortiz already making moves to secure their place in line for when a title shot becomes available.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next

Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
FORT WORTH, TX
Boxing Scene

Former Middleweight Titlist David Lemieux Announces Retirement

Light of heart and head held high, Laval boxer David Lemieux is retiring from competition. The ex-IBF middle-weight Champion of the World has not only made boxing history with his unforgettable performances, he has also been a foundation of the Eye of the Tiger story. Eye Of The Tiger Management...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy