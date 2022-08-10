Read full article on original website
‘To Live in a Burning World’
Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana
Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground
A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Flathead National Forest and ate unsecured pet food.
Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout
Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
Eye On Great Falls (August 2022 - updated)
As you drive around Great Falls, you’ll likely see some new businesses and construction underway for other businesses.
No injuries in vehicle fire in Great Falls
It happened at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store located at 1225 Central Avenue West shortly before 5 p.m.
Big River Ruckus gets underway in Great Falls
There will be live music outdoors on the stage at Elks Riverside Park on Friday and Saturday evenings
Planning Board Votes Down Controversial Columbia Falls Development
In a unanimous Aug. 9 vote that ran counter to the recommendations of city staff, the Columbia Falls Planning Board and Zoning Commission rejected a developer’s requests seeking approval of a proposed subdivision east of the Flathead River, voicing concerns about the project’s density and characterizing it as out of step with the community’s values and growth trajectory.
Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold
The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
Fort Shaw cowboy Rorrie Toren: 'Do things. There’s tons to do, just do them'
FORT SHAW — A conversation with Rorrie Toren of Fort Shaw can go any number of directions. He’ll tell you about the time he slipped on a dance floor at his daughter’s wedding. "My crutch hit her dress and I went flyin'!" He might pull out a...
GFPD addresses abandoned vehicles and RV parking
Laura Hodges of Volunteers In Police Service said, "We get community complaints, and I think it's important we do something about them."
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
Fond du Lac Man Dies After Crashing his Motorcycle into a Bear in Montana
A Fond du Lac man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Montana. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unnamed 66-year-old was traveling on Highway 83 south of the town of Swan Lake Sunday morning when a bear darted onto the roadway after emerging from a thick patch of trees.
Flathead County looking at a possible opt-out for recreational marijuana
The Flathead County Commission held a public comment session on Wednesday to discuss putting an opt-out for adult use marijuana on the ballot in November.
'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan
COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
Local Support for Keeping Recreational Pot Sales Outweighs Opposition
By 9:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the commissioners’ chambers inside the historic Flathead County Courthouse could hardly contain a standing-room-only crowd, with latecomers relegated to the hallway as they waited for an opportunity to rotate into the packed hearing room, every one of them on hand to talk about pot.
Groundhog Day for the Jail
In 2016, setting aside funding for a new county jail facility was discussed as a “top priority” for the Flathead County commissioners. Built in 1985 to hold 63 inmates, by 2005, the Flathead County Detention Center regularly housed more than 100 people. When the Old Courthouse was remodeled and the County Attorney’s Office moved there in 2017, the jail was expanded with a cost of several million dollars to hold 136 inmates. This expansion was a worthy investment and is adequate for our current capacity needs. In 2018, the commissioners hired consultants to conduct a feasibility and constructability study for a new jail, which resulted in four different plans for a new jail and an estimated price tag of $53-$73 million. Between 2018 and today, the jail building fund was raided – to the tune of $7 million – to loan dollars to the Flathead County Economic Development Authority to save the Rail Park from financial peril. The payback on that “loan” is 20 years; thus, in 2038, the jail fund will be made whole (plus 4% interest). The plan then was to fund the jail with $13 million of set aside taxpayer dollars and then ask the taxpayers to fund a $38 million bond to pay for the rest of the jail construction.
Great Falls High football has new coach, experienced roster
GREAT FALLS — Coda Tchida took over the Great Falls High football program last spring after six years as an assistant. With offseason workouts, camps and summer drills, he hit the ground running — only catching his breath recently during a two-week moratorium. But on Friday morning, he...
