ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

‘To Live in a Burning World’

Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
BIGFORK, MT
tinyhousetalk.com

Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana

Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana

Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Lifestyle
Great Falls, MT
Lifestyle
City
Kalispell, MT
Great Falls, MT
Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
State
Arizona State
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Field & Stream

Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Hats#Shark Week#Great White Shark#Mountain Lion#Fwp#Wal
Flathead Beacon

Planning Board Votes Down Controversial Columbia Falls Development

In a unanimous Aug. 9 vote that ran counter to the recommendations of city staff, the Columbia Falls Planning Board and Zoning Commission rejected a developer’s requests seeking approval of a proposed subdivision east of the Flathead River, voicing concerns about the project’s density and characterizing it as out of step with the community’s values and growth trajectory.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold

The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NBCMontana

MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
PABLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Local Support for Keeping Recreational Pot Sales Outweighs Opposition

By 9:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the commissioners’ chambers inside the historic Flathead County Courthouse could hardly contain a standing-room-only crowd, with latecomers relegated to the hallway as they waited for an opportunity to rotate into the packed hearing room, every one of them on hand to talk about pot.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Groundhog Day for the Jail

In 2016, setting aside funding for a new county jail facility was discussed as a “top priority” for the Flathead County commissioners. Built in 1985 to hold 63 inmates, by 2005, the Flathead County Detention Center regularly housed more than 100 people. When the Old Courthouse was remodeled and the County Attorney’s Office moved there in 2017, the jail was expanded with a cost of several million dollars to hold 136 inmates. This expansion was a worthy investment and is adequate for our current capacity needs. In 2018, the commissioners hired consultants to conduct a feasibility and constructability study for a new jail, which resulted in four different plans for a new jail and an estimated price tag of $53-$73 million. Between 2018 and today, the jail building fund was raided – to the tune of $7 million – to loan dollars to the Flathead County Economic Development Authority to save the Rail Park from financial peril. The payback on that “loan” is 20 years; thus, in 2038, the jail fund will be made whole (plus 4% interest). The plan then was to fund the jail with $13 million of set aside taxpayer dollars and then ask the taxpayers to fund a $38 million bond to pay for the rest of the jail construction.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanasports.com

Great Falls High football has new coach, experienced roster

GREAT FALLS — Coda Tchida took over the Great Falls High football program last spring after six years as an assistant. With offseason workouts, camps and summer drills, he hit the ground running — only catching his breath recently during a two-week moratorium. But on Friday morning, he...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy