Warm Wishes in Jefferson Holds Grand Opening
A new downtown business in Jefferson recently held its grand opening. The Greene County Ambassadors rolled out the welcome with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday for the stationary and gift store, Warm Wishes, at 200 East State Street. Owner Kristin Lang talked about her reaction to finally having her grand opening.
Auditions for “See How They Run” in Jefferson Begins Tomorrow
A reminder for those interested in trying out their acting skills, an audition for one community theater is happening the next couple of days. The Community Players of Greene County’s next production of “See How They Run” will hold auditions tomorrow from 2-4pm and Monday from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
Stuart Library Summer Reading Program Logs Over 36,000 Minutes
The Stuart Public Library wrapped up their seven week summer reading program on Saturday. Library Clerk Mary McColloch says their theme was “Read Beyond The Beaten Path,” which incorporated camping and an outdoor activities. She says there were 149 kids that registered for the program with an average of 60 children attending every program, with their largest participation for the Little Miss Chili Pepper with over 168 people in attendance.
Menlo “Cruisin For A Cure” Fights For A Cure With A Fundraising Event
A family that is battling a rare disease is having an annual fundraiser at the end of August. Holly and Chyenne Jensen, are hosting the Third Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure, which invites those with motorcycles, classic cars, sports cars or any other vehicle to ride around Guthrie, Adair, Madison, and Dallas counties, enjoy local restaurants, and raise funds for Huntington’s Disease. Jensen says this inherit disease causes nerve cells in the brain to break down over time which has severely affected her family.
Scholarships Available For Preschoolers In Dallas County
For families in Dallas County with young children going into preschool, there are scholarship opportunities available. 4RKids Early Childhood Iowa is currently accepting applications for preschool scholarships for enrollment in qualified preschools for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are available to families in four counties with Dallas, Adair, Madison and Warren and are awarded on a first come, first served basis.
St. Patrick’s Church in Greene County on Full Display Today
Later today will be a special event happening with a historical structure in the Churdan area. This year is the 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery and they are marking the occasion with lots of activities. A mass service is at 11:30am, followed by the opening of the time capsule. Co-organizer Andy Geisler talks about that piece of history.
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution for a grant application to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All program and an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for a Surface Transportation Block Grant for a federal-aid Swap project. Additionally, the Board will consider for approval abatement of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building.
Pep Rally & Scrimmages this week
It’s not quite time for competitions that count on the record for Greene County’s high school sports teams, but it’s getting close. A Pep Rally for the public starts at 5 p.m. today with a free-will offering meal provided by the Greene County Activities Booster Club on the Mahanay Bell Tower Plaza in downtown Jefferson. The meat for the meal is provided by Murphy Farms Meats. A Pep Rally with Fall sports teams and coaches begins at 5:30 p.m.
Good Representation From Guthrie County Iowa At The State Fair 2022 Entries
With the Iowa State Fair starting up there will be good representation from Guthrie County, with residents showing exhibits and receiving awards. Guthrie County 4-H’ers and FFA will send 31 static exhibits and 63 livestock entries. Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Youth Coordinator Mollie Clarke tells Raccoon Valley how exciting it is for the amount of 4-H’ers that will represent the county at the state fair.
Adel Family Aquatic Center Doggie Dip Is Tomorrow
The end of the swimming season will bring a fun activity at the Adel Family Aquatic Center tomorrow. From 6-8 p.m. people are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the pool to enjoy the water as the aquatic center is closing its doors for the season. The cost to participate is $5 per dog.
Full Day Of Activities At Adel Sweet Corn Festival Tomorrow
With the second day of the 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival tomorrow, there will be plenty of activities going on throughout the day. The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with the Sweet Corn 5k Run/Walk which will be followed by the parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. and there will also be a city birthday celebration from noon to 12:30 p.m.
GCDC Board Hears About Housing Solutions and Neuva Vida en Greene County Updates
The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday via Zoom. During reports, Jefferson Building Official Chad Stevens said the steel frame is back up for the animal shelter and that utilities have been installed. He then talked about the recently sold vacant lots with three different contractors set to build either duplexes or single family homes soon, along with a new home being built on West Lincoln Way with Ken and Sue Base.
Reminder: Adel Sweet Corn Festival Continues Today With Plenty Of Things To Do
The 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival is continuing today with plenty of things to keep you entertained. The parade is at 9:30 a.m. along with free sweet corn being served beginning at 11 a.m. at 10th Street between Main and Prairie until the corn is gone followed by the Redline Warriors Car Show taking place from noon to 4 p.m. at 9th and Court streets.
Still Time To Enter In Dallas Center Dog Mayor Contest
When the Dallas Center Fall Festival kicks off later this month, the search will be on for a dog mayor. The Dog Mayor Contest winner will be announced at 3 p.m. August 27th on the main stage and those wanting to enter should send in the dog’s name and a picture along with a brief description of your pet including likes and dislikes, breed and gender.
Iowa House Candidate Meet and Greet In Panora Tomorrow
There will be a candidate doing a meet and greet in Panora tomorrow. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Michael Mills Memorial Park from 5:30 to 7:30pm.
ADM School Board Approves District Facility Use Plan
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board approved the district facility use plan at their regular meeting this past Monday. The document remained largely the same as last year, but language was added regarding insurance requirements for organizations to help better protect the district’s liability. Also, the Board approved the completion of Meadow View Elementary with a final pay application to Core Structural Services, LLC. They approved the District’s emergency operations plans.
Stuart City Council Schedules Special Meeting Monday
The Stuart City Council scheduled a special meeting for Monday. The Council will consider for approval two resolutions authorizing a loan agreement and providing for the placement and issuance of a general obligation fire truck and land acquisition. Also the Council will consider the resolution authorizing an economic grant agreement with the Saints Center LLC and authorizing internal advance for funding if the grant.
Several factors pointed to Ogden after Linduska Field deemed unplayable for opener
Greene County Activities Director pointed to several factors in choosing Ogden’s high school football field to host Greene County and ACGC on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in the season opening game for both teams. Issues with the sod at Linduska Field in Jefferson prompted school officials to move the game from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27 and from Jefferson to Ogden.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Mining Advisory Committee
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a mining advisory committee at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a minor plat of Beaver Creek subdivision, hear a Dallas County administration building update and consider approving a right of way purchase agreement and a water truck purchase. The Board will then consider approving Heart of Iowa Region 28E agreement amendment and hold an EMS ambulance purchase and county branding workshop.
VB Senior Schroeder Talks Leadership
Greene County volleyball senior Bella Schroeder was a Heart of Iowa Activities Conference first team all-conference hitter last season. She’s part of an experienced group of Rams who hope to build on the first winning season in 10 years, when Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s 2021 team was 16-13 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
