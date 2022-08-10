Read full article on original website
Ibdboss
4d ago
I don't know these people but... are u kidding me your gonna run and leave your child at any age!! you should get life!! your child is traumatized for life!! please 🙏 Lord get rid of these drugs from this earth.. prayers for the little girl and protect her safety!!
Reply
3
Related
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 12, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers took a report in the lobby of the Police Department in reference to an assault. A juvenile came into the lobby and stated her mother's boyfriend had assaulted her earlier in the evening in the 500 block of East 2nd Street. Based upon the information gathered from the juvenile, no crime has been committed.
Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
A Jefferson City man is accused of raping a person under the age of 17. The post Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Tina man arrested on multiple charges
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Tina man is arrested for various felony charges during a traffic stop this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. in Clay County. Lawrence J. Hart, 40, was arrested for a felony warrant issued from Jefferson City regarding a property damage charge, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cooper County judge sentenced a Bunceton man to probation for hitting a child with a vehicle in 2021. Judge Robert L. Koffman sentenced Treyvon Korte at a hearing on Monday to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical The post Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.
A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 12, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday evening, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of McCurdy Road in Pettis County for a report of a dog bite. Deputies made contact with the victim in the case, and the dog owner. A dog bite report was completed, and will be sent to the Pettis County Health Department. No charges have been filed at the time of the report.
KMZU
Search underway for Sedalia couple regarding pursuit, child endangerment
PETTIS COUNTY – The Pettis County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating two suspects wanted regarding a pursuit Monday and endangering a child. According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Anders says Sedalia residents Stewart Kimbrell, 47, Crystal Summers, 41, and Summers' 9-year-old child fled from Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers into a field near Turkey Creek Road after a vehicle pursuit. A perimeter was established and multiple K9 units were deployed, but the search was unsuccessful.
krcgtv.com
UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City
A 46-year-old man was shot during a family dispute, according to a release from Jefferson City police. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and then transformed to the University of Missouri Hospital. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into police custody without incident at the scene,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Widow of Callaway County man killed after motorycle crash files wrongful death lawsuit
The widow of a Callaway County man, who died after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Centertown, files a wrongful death lawsuit. Lee Anderson of Tebbetts is suing FedEx Ground Packaging System and the driver involved in the crash, Ridha Zikri, of Columbia. The crash happened in October of...
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect
Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
kjluradio.com
Miller County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Eldon teen
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Eldon teen last seen in the St. Louis area nearly a year ago. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says David Bowers Jr. 18, was last seen in Affton, Missouri on September 12. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County
A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kmmo.com
CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
Comments / 2