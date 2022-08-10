ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Ibdboss
4d ago

I don't know these people but... are u kidding me your gonna run and leave your child at any age!! you should get life!! your child is traumatized for life!! please 🙏 Lord get rid of these drugs from this earth.. prayers for the little girl and protect her safety!!

3
kmmo.com

TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 12, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers took a report in the lobby of the Police Department in reference to an assault. A juvenile came into the lobby and stated her mother's boyfriend had assaulted her earlier in the evening in the 500 block of East 2nd Street. Based upon the information gathered from the juvenile, no crime has been committed.
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting

ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
ELDON, MO
KMZU

Tina man arrested on multiple charges

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Tina man is arrested for various felony charges during a traffic stop this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. in Clay County. Lawrence J. Hart, 40, was arrested for a felony warrant issued from Jefferson City regarding a property damage charge, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cooper County judge sentenced a Bunceton man to probation for hitting a child with a vehicle in 2021. Judge Robert L. Koffman sentenced Treyvon Korte at a hearing on Monday to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical The post Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.

A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 12, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday evening, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of McCurdy Road in Pettis County for a report of a dog bite. Deputies made contact with the victim in the case, and the dog owner. A dog bite report was completed, and will be sent to the Pettis County Health Department. No charges have been filed at the time of the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Search underway for Sedalia couple regarding pursuit, child endangerment

PETTIS COUNTY – The Pettis County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating two suspects wanted regarding a pursuit Monday and endangering a child. According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Anders says Sedalia residents Stewart Kimbrell, 47, Crystal Summers, 41, and Summers' 9-year-old child fled from Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers into a field near Turkey Creek Road after a vehicle pursuit. A perimeter was established and multiple K9 units were deployed, but the search was unsuccessful.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City

A 46-year-old man was shot during a family dispute, according to a release from Jefferson City police. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and then transformed to the University of Missouri Hospital. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into police custody without incident at the scene,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KTTS

Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary

(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
LEBANON, MO
kfmo.com

Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault

(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect

Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County

A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH

A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT

A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
BOONVILLE, MO

