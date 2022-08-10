Read full article on original website
Missouri Task Force 1 returning to Boone County today after deployment to Kentucky
Missouri Task Force 1 is returning home after wrapping up flood operations in Kentucky. The Boone County Fire Protection District says the task force received its demobilization orders Thursday morning. They are scheduled to arrive back at their headquarters in Columbia around noon today. The task force was deployed to...
MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night
MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park
Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
California man's November jury trial will proceed as scheduled
A Moniteau County man’s murder case will proceed to trial. It was earlier today during a pre-trial hearing when a judge ruled that the week-long jury trial of Ethan Bondurant, of California, will take place beginning November 7. Bondurant is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, four counts...
Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
Miller County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Eldon teen
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Eldon teen last seen in the St. Louis area nearly a year ago. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says David Bowers Jr. 18, was last seen in Affton, Missouri on September 12. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
UPDATED: One man seriously injured after shooting on west end of Jefferson City
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against the alleged shooter, Johnny Jordan. He was charged Friday with second-degree domestic assault and second-degree burglary. One man is arrested and another is seriously injured after a shooting on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to...
