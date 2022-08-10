ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Task Force 1 returning to Boone County today after deployment to Kentucky

Missouri Task Force 1 is returning home after wrapping up flood operations in Kentucky. The Boone County Fire Protection District says the task force received its demobilization orders Thursday morning. They are scheduled to arrive back at their headquarters in Columbia around noon today. The task force was deployed to...
MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night

MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park

Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
California man's November jury trial will proceed as scheduled

A Moniteau County man’s murder case will proceed to trial. It was earlier today during a pre-trial hearing when a judge ruled that the week-long jury trial of Ethan Bondurant, of California, will take place beginning November 7. Bondurant is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, four counts...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery

One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
COLE COUNTY, MO

