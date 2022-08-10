(BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) — An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four of his neighbors has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, authorities said. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Kansas Saturday night following a multistate manhunt after four people were killed in Butler Township, a small town north of Dayton, authorities said. The victims included a married couple as well as a mother and her teenage daughter.

