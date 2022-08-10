ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Remains in Alabama Jail

The man accused of murder in Green Bay is still in an Alabama jail, but he has been moved to a new one. 23-year-old Caleb Anderson has been charged with the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon in Green Bay, as well as in a burglary case in Escambia County Alabama.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDTN

Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition. Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
RICHMOND, IN
1011now.com

Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
GILTNER, NE
wutqfm.com

Ohio man faces over a dozen charges in connection with quadruple homicide

(BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) — An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four of his neighbors has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, authorities said. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Kansas Saturday night following a multistate manhunt after four people were killed in Butler Township, a small town north of Dayton, authorities said. The victims included a married couple as well as a mother and her teenage daughter.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

