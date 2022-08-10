Read full article on original website
Navajo Joe
4d ago
lie upon lies go back to California Anthony Yanez you left Texas because you hated it and it's schools but yet you come back and eat it's honey your no better than that Britney thing in Russia.... Texas love it or leave it....🤬🤬
7
wbap.com
Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Orange Leader
National Weather Service details potential serious rain threat coming this weekend
Weather watchers are calling for higher-than-normal rain chances through the weekend. The threat of rain will then drop below normal rain chances early next week. This weekend, according to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and. thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon in response to a weak disturbance sitting...
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
Extreme drought leading to busy wildfire season throughout Texas
This week's storms brought much-needed heat relief. But the Texas A&M Forest Service said it also made things harder for wildland firefighters.
cw39.com
Houston weather: rain becomes widespread, totals may top one inch
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wetter pattern begins today with much of the land in Southeast Texas likely to get wet at some point over the next few days. On average, multi-day rain totals will be around one to two inches. As for this Wednesday, scattered storms are expected during...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
cw35.com
Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall
PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; What does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
KVUE
Sturgeon supermoon to grace skies over Central Texas Thursday night
TEXAS, USA — August's full moon will appear Thursday night at 8:36 p.m. Central Time, which would be 20 minutes after sunset in Austin. It will appear from the southeast at that point. This will be the last of four supermoons that will take place during 2022, with every...
Click2Houston.com
Did someone say crawfish boil? Invasive lobster-size crayfish discovered in Texas, TPWD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Several invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish were recently collected by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The species are identifiable by their large size, large left claws with a red patch on the outer...
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on
TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought
With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
KATV
Small earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas Monday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Mississippi County, as reported by our news content partners at KAIT 8 News. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was...
