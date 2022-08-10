Read full article on original website
Driver fatally hit by SUV while checking truck near Bartow
A truck driver was killed Friday morning after being hit by car on US-17 near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Woman accused of breaking into Polk County cars, using stolen credit cards at Dollar General
LAKELAND, Fla. - A smash and grab thief is on the loose in Polk County. Several local law enforcement agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department, are looking for a woman tied to at least five vehicle break-ins over the last six weeks. "If...
Serial purse snatcher wanted by Lakeland police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office
According to police, the unidentified woman stole belongings on two occasions at Common Ground Park and one time at a park near Lake Parker. In two of those cases, police said she smashed windows to take the items.
‘Sickening’: 3 wanted for robbing Tampa Circle K, attacking clerk, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for three people who robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed three men wearing hoodies and face coverings enter the gas station on Ehrlich Road at around 3:57 a.m. Deputies said one of the thieves held a sharp […]
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in
Teens arrested after alleged street racing crash kills 16-year-old passenger
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police arrested and charged two teenagers for a street racing incident that ended in a crash and the death of a 16-year-old boy riding in one of the cars. Police said Austin Lewis, 17, and Kristopher Trenker, 19, were racing cars on Adamo Drive near 50th Street on July 24, reaching nearly 120 miles an hour.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
Teens charged after 16-year-old dies in 120-mph street race, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department arrested two teenagers Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a deadly street racing crash last July.
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
Toddler with 'hundreds' of injuries dies after being thrown against a wall, St. Pete police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A toddler died Friday after suffering severe injuries after being thrown against a wall, according to investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department. Now, a couple faces charges including murder, child abuse, and child neglect. According to arrest documents, 3-year-old Brandy Crews was unresponsive when she...
Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
'I run for fallen K-9s': Nine-year-old girl to run in honor of Lake Wales K-9 Max
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The community gathered this week for a memorial in honor of fallen Lake Wales K-9 Max who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. The Lake Wales Police Department says it has received an overwhelming amount of support that’s...
Florida Woman Arrested For Making Over 11,000 Calls To Police This Year
A Florida woman was arrested (again) after making over 11,000 calls to police so far this year. At one point the woman, Carla Jefferson, made 512 calls in a 24-hour period.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Police: 6 shot by gel pellets in St. Pete may have been victims of viral TikTok challenge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after several people were shot by gel pellets over the weekend. Mike Schuman appears to be one of the latest victims of the dangerous "Orbeez Challenge" on Tik Tok, where kids go around shooting strangers with gel pellets. He says he never saw it coming as a pellet struck him in the right eye.
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
