ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Woman killed in crash near downtown Columbia identified by Richland County coroner

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5iQn_0hBcyvOu00

A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday as she was driving toward downtown Columbia, police said.

Courtney R. Parker, a 24-year-old Columbia resident, died following the crash, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Wednesday.

Two children also were involved in the single-vehicle collision and taken to an area hospital in Richland County, according to the Columbia Police Department. The children were properly restrained and were unharmed, police said.

The wreck happened on S.C. 277/Bull Street , according to police. That’s near the Earlewood area, between Interstate 20 and downtown Columbia .

Information about the cause of the crash was not available but is being investigated by the police department’s traffic safety unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwLbM_0hBcyvOu00
Columbia police investigate a fatal collision. Columbia Police Department

Along with the children, Parker was taken to the hospital where she died.

There was no word if she wore a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported in the collision that temporarily caused police to redirect other drivers on a detour to Sunset Drive.

Through Sunday, 605 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 39 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2022 , according to DPS. There were 73 deaths there last year, DPS data show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death

Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Accidents
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Parker, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Teen reported missing in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing yesterday, according to police. Her family said they last saw her on August 7 but that Isabella had communicated with family since then. Perez...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#S C 277 Bull Street#Dps
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
coladaily.com

Sharon Chisolm awarded Richland District Two 'School Bus Driver of the Year'

Richland School District Two recently awarded Sharon Chisolm the 2022 School Bus Driver of the Year. Annually the district's Transportation Department selects four drivers of the quarter and then an overall driver of the year. According to Killian Hub Transportation Manager Robert White, drivers are judged on their driving skills and written and oral tests.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
450
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy