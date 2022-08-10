Read full article on original website
Chris Webber Launches Players Only Cannabis Brand With Strain Collaborations From Quavo, Raekwon, and More
Chris Webber has announced the official roll out of Players Only—a cannabis lifestyle brand he co-founded with business partner Lavetta Willis. The 49-year-old Hall of Famer formally announced the launch on Thursday, and shared some insight into his overall vision for the multi-million project. “Players Only is more than...
Norse Projects Gears Up For Fall/Winter 2022 With Reinterpreted Nordic Collection
Copenhagen-based Norse Projects has just dropped off its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, deriving inspiration from and delivering a full Nordic reinterpretation of classic Americana outdoor gear and culture. Shot on location across the silhouettes of Kullaberg Nature Reserve’s cliff faces in Sweden, the accompanying campaign acts as the backdrop for the collection, emphasising the label’s core belief in pieces that are “created for life – good for all seasons.”
KSUBI and Slumpy Kev Link for Collab Collection Available at New Miami Design District Store
KSUBI is set to launch a new collaborative collection with artist Slumpy Kev. The collection, which arrives in tandem with the brand’s recently launched Miami store, spans five pieces and sees Kev’s art being utilized across items that uniquely align with the creative voices of both entities. In...
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
