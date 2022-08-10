Copenhagen-based Norse Projects has just dropped off its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, deriving inspiration from and delivering a full Nordic reinterpretation of classic Americana outdoor gear and culture. Shot on location across the silhouettes of Kullaberg Nature Reserve’s cliff faces in Sweden, the accompanying campaign acts as the backdrop for the collection, emphasising the label’s core belief in pieces that are “created for life – good for all seasons.”

