Natomas school district reaches settlement with teacher that resigned, pledged allegiance to Antifa
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Inderkum High School teacher that resigned in early January after being investigated for political comments and lessons that he made in his classroom eventually reached a settlement with Natomas Unified School District, according to documents first obtained by The Sacramento Bee. Gabriel Gipe was paid $190,000, about three times his […]
$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout
(The Center Square) – Reports that a California school teacher who was aligned with Antifa was paid $190,000 to resign this year are sparking outrage, leading critics to say it reveals the strength of California’s teacher unions on public education in the state. Information obtained by the Sacramento...
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
iheart.com
Sac County Approves Measure To Sweep Homeless Camps Along Parkway
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass two anti-camping measures that would allow the for removal of some homeless encampments, specifically along the American River Parkway and near critical public infrastructure. The area along the American River Parkway in recent years has been the source of many grass fires due to un-manned campfires left by the homeless along the river. The County says these measures will not ensure a wide-scale clearing of camps across the region, but that the County has a moral and legal obligation to provide those unhoused with proper resources and shelter information to encourage relocation.
KCRA.com
California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
CBS News
Encampments that block Sacramento sidewalks could lead to a misdemeanor, possible ban on encampments
Sacramento city is ready to pass an ordinance to charge homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. It would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians and around building entrances. Also, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote today on an ordinance to ban homeless encampments from the entire American River Parkway – whereas 2,000 people are camping.
Sutter County desperate for deputies as patrol vacancies add up
YUBA CITY -- It's a job where just about every call is critical, but Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes worries his department won't be able to answer all of them."We are at a point where if we lose more bodies, we will be in a state of crisis," Barnes told CBS13.The Sheriff says he has 17 vacancies on patrol, forcing him to cut services in investigations, court security and homelessness outreach."As an elected official and as the Sheriff of Sutter County, I take that to heart," said Barnes.His department is hardly alone. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has roughly...
goldcountrymedia.com
Gun buyback program deemed a 'success' by Auburn Police Department
The Auburn Police Department collected 101 guns last weekend as it hosted its first gun buyback event. “We were surprised,” Lt. Tucker Huey said. “It’s something we’ve never done so it was hard to predict. We are very happy with that number.”. The program was 100-percent...
kubaradio.com
Local Food Banks Receive $750,000 Donation from PG&E Corporation Foundation
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Good news for local food banks, as the PG&E Corporation Foundation donates $750,000 to help feed hungry people across Yuba-Sutter. This equates to over 3 million meals, around 4.5 million pounds of food. The Appeal-Democrat reports 6 area food banks will be on the receiving end...
abc10.com
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
'I just get excuses. I get told by the impact team that well it's a very well-kept camp. But it's causing health and safety issues,' said Jennifer Jones.
Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
KCRA.com
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Town of Loomis tries again to sell W&W Moulding property
For the third time in recent years, the town of Loomis is trying to sell and develop the vacant, four-acre Moulding property on Taylor Road in downtown Loomis. Loomis Town Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to release a request for proposal to develop the former lumber mill. Loomis town officials want to only sell the parcel to a developer who has a business plan that will enhance downtown.
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
1 person dead in Carmichael residential fire
One person died in a deadly house fire in Carmichael. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire broke out in the area of Camino and Walnut Avenues around 2:43 p.m. The fire was knocked down at the single-story home before it could spread to nearby structures. Power poles were also burned, knocking out power to SMUD customers. Utility workers are on-scene making repairs. The identity of the person who died has not been released.This is a developing story.
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
