Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

City of Houston Awarded RAISE Grant Funding for Telephone Road Project￼

The United States Department of Transportation announced yesterday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman Al Green, Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Thousands receive school supplies at Mayor’s Back to School Fest

Mayor Sylvester Turner recently welcomed thousands of students and their families to the 12th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest presented by Shell. The event took place on Saturday, August 13, 2022. After two years as a drive-through, no-contact distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event made its return to an in-person event at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Local residents blast ‘inhumane’ conditions at apartments

Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU welcomes largest freshman class ever

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

￼METRO to receive over $21 mil for electric buses

Houston METRO will receive $21.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration to aid in the organization’s transition from diesel buses to electric ones. The federal grant will help cover the cost of 20 electric buses, as well as electric charging equipment, according to METRO Chief Strategy Officer Alan Clark.
HOUSTON, TX

