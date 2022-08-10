Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA (August 12, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 12. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
actionnewsnow.com
Man who died in plane crash near Glenn-Colusa county line identified
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who was killed in the plane crash on Tuesday near the Glenn and Colusa county line. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jack Davis, 73, of Sacramento. Deputies said he was the pilot. The cause of death...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
Fatal Highway 20 collision blocks westbound lane
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported on Friday that a major crash is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 20 around Leesville Road in Colusa County. According to CHP, the cause of the blockage is due to a fatal head-on collision between a Semi-truck and a sedan. This is a developing story.
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Sacramento Police make arrest after finding body of woman
WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.According to police, on Aug. 12, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.
actionnewsnow.com
One person arrested during Gridley shooting investigation
GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99, said BSCO. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contacted a victim that was shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and received medical care. BCSO says the victim remains in critical condition.
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
KCRA.com
Man injured in shooting near Antelope Walmart, sheriff’s office says
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting near a Walmart in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Watt Avenue. The caller told authorities that a man was shot and lying on the ground and that the suspect had left the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead
SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
KCRA.com
Yuba County man accused of raping 12-year-old, sheriff asking for more victims to come forward
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An 18-year-old man from Olivehurst is accused of raping a 12-year-old Marysville girl, authorities said. Now the Yuba County Sheriff's Office believes there may be more victims who have not come forward. Kevin Vang was arrested on Aug. 1 at his home after investigators learned he...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Woman and Ex Boyfriend Missing After Reno Trip
(Yuba City, CA) — Yuba City Police Department officials are helping a family look for a Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend. Family members said 28-year-old Janette Pantoja went on a day-long trip to Reno with Juan Almanza, who’s in his early 30s. Pantoja’s last text was to...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian crash was reported on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on State Route 113 just north of West Covell Boulevard when a woman was struck by a [..]
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound Highway 99 traffic reopens after rollover crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:25 P.M. UPDATE A two-car crash shut down Highway 99 in both directions Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol tells Action News Now that the crash was caused by the driver of a white SUV who was turning left off of Meridian Road onto Highway 99, pulling directly into the path of a car that was heading northbound on Highway 99.
Comments / 0