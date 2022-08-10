Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced
One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
St Jude hosts 47th Annual Sweet Corn Festival
Cedar Rapids — The St Jude Catholic Church began hosting it's 47th Sweet Corn Festival Friday evening. Volunteers spent Thursday preparing for the festival by shucking thousands of ears of corn. The festival features:. Carnival rides. Live entertainment. Games. Food. Iowa's News Now spoke to festival goers about their...
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
UPDATE: Sign on suspicious package outside Schaeffer Hall reportedly read, “It will explode”
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert Friday night for a suspicious package on the Pentacrest. According to a Hawkalert sent at 8:33pm, UI Police responded to a report of a suspicious package on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. The public was told to avoid the area during the investigation.
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
New Theater and Entertainment Complex Coming to Tiffin
Des Moines-based Fridley Theaters has a reputation across Iowa and Nebraska for building "massive new entertainment centers" in smaller towns across the state. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new one is on its way to another bustling Eastern Iowa community. A video on the Fridley Theaters' Facebook page...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Iowa City salon owner posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry. A 99-year-old veteran from Cedar Rapids was injured in World War Two, but he never received a Purple Heart. Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020. During the storm, the roof of the building was torn...
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI
A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
