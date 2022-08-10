The hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties expected to last through the week.

Read full article on original website
Cobb County weather, Sunday August 14
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday August 14, with a high near 87 degrees. For the first time in over a week there is no hazardous weather outlook issued for our area. Extended forecast. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base...
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: Friday August 12
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, the front that has been hovering over north Georgia has shifted southward, so rain chances are diminishing. What is in the statement?. The...
Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday August 13
The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday August 13 with a high near 84 degrees. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Cobb and other counties in the north Georgia region due to the possibility of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but the danger is mostly to central Georgia.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Thursday August 11, but we might get a break over the coming weekend
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Thursday August 11, due to the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. But the front is expected to move out of our region over the coming...
2 minor earthquakes recorded in north Alabama
Two earthquakes have been confirmed in north Alabama this weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of damage or injury. Both quakes occurred in the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, an active earthquake area running along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina into northwest Georgia and north and middle Alabama.
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Tennessee Valley Saturday
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
Fentanyl overdoses spike in west Cobb, southeast Paulding counties
Cobb County announced in a news release that overdoses from the powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl have spiked in Cobb County, particularly in zip code 30127, which includes Powder Springs, the southern portion of west Cobb, and part of southeast Paulding County. According to the National Institute on...
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GDOT announces Saturday lane closures on Macland Road/SR 360 for continuing $88.2 million lane widening and sidewalk project
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that GDOT contractors will close lanes on State Route 360 (Macland Road/Powder Springs Road) this Saturday for land widening and sidewalk installation. The press release describes the scope and schedule of the project as follows:. These activities are related to...
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Georgia squirrel hunting season opens Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia hunters can begin pursuing both gray and fox squirrels Monday. The Department of Natural Resources says the season begins on August 15 and lasts through February 28, 2023. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter. “Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to...
Crews tear down Aunt Fanny’s Cabin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews tore down the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin this morning. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted last night to tear it down. The Smyrna City Council had sold it to Jim and Tonnie Lane earlier this year.
Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday
According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated showers possible Friday; Nice weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’re waiting for a cold front to pass thorugh north Georgia, and it’s taking its sweet time in getting here. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue tonight with temperatures in the low 70s. An isolated shower or t-storm cannot be ruled out on Friday - mainly in the morning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents
Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
North Ga road closes, reopens after hazmat incident
Thousands of gallons of tar and diesel and thousands of pounds of sand filled a Pickens County road. Cherokee County hazardous materials teams were called out to assist with the spill in front of the historic Tate House on Hwy. 53. When they arrived, a tanker-trailer had flipped and started...
Bartow County to gain over 300 jobs with new facility opening, Gov. Kemp says
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — As Gov. Brian Kemp recently touted his record year for economic development in Georgia, he announced Thursday that Duluth Trading Company will create more than 300 new jobs in Bartow County. The Wisconsin-based workwear retailer is set to build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in...
Thunderstorms continue to pop up in north Georgia
ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are continuing to pop up across north Georgia on Tuesday evening. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms are scattered, but are producing very heavy rain where they have developed. Several severe thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area earlier in the afternoon.
