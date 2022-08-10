Mobile gamers looking for extra precision and control when playing games on their phone, might be interested in the new Flex Game Controller unveiled by Gamevice, the team responsible for creating the original Gamevice and Razer’s Kishi mobile controller. Designed to provide gamers with “seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming” the Gamevice Flex has official “Designed for Xbox” certification and is now available to preorder for both iOS and Android phones priced at $109.95 and $99.95 respectively. Check out the overview video below to learn more about its features and design.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO