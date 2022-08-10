ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GeekyGadgets

Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays

The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official

Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
GeekyGadgets

Gamevice Flex phone game controller supports iOS and Android

Mobile gamers looking for extra precision and control when playing games on their phone, might be interested in the new Flex Game Controller unveiled by Gamevice, the team responsible for creating the original Gamevice and Razer’s Kishi mobile controller. Designed to provide gamers with “seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming” the Gamevice Flex has official “Designed for Xbox” certification and is now available to preorder for both iOS and Android phones priced at $109.95 and $99.95 respectively. Check out the overview video below to learn more about its features and design.
GeekyGadgets

Bright Memory Infinite PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis

Bright Memory Infinite recently launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles after previously launching on PC via Steam last year. The team at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis providing a glimpse at what you can expect when compared to the PC version.
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Gaming Hub, more details revealed

Samsung recently updated its Samsung Gaming Hub with some new features, it now supports a wide range of gaming options including Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and many more. The latest Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on a range of Samsung Smart TVs and it allows you to...
GeekyGadgets

QR10 pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box

Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project created by Eastwood Tech for the QR10 a pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box. “A revolutionary physical instrument designed to upgrade or replace the conventional resistance decade box with keypad and USB-COM Port” explain its creators. High accuracy...
GeekyGadgets

Xbox Elite 2 white controller leaked

Before Microsoft has had a chance to officially unveil its new Xbox Elite 2 white controller details have been leaked online via Nicholas Lugo who has published a quick video after apparently obtaining the new controller in the United States. Microsoft will be attending the upcoming Gamescom game show later this month and might possibly officially launch the new Xbox Elite 2 white controller during this, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.
GeekyGadgets

Cyberize One 65W PD power adapter 4K dock, SSD and USB hub

IceWhale Technology has created a new 65W PD power adapter and 4K docking station complete with an integrated USB hub and 1 TB of SSD storage providing a wealth of features in one compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still eight days remaining.
GeekyGadgets

Rumbleverse launches tomorrow Playground and Duos mode unveiled

Keenan Morales from Iron Galaxy has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal new modes that will be available at the Rumbleverse launch tomorrow August 11, 2022. The free-to-play, 40-person brawler will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One and the new modes take the form of Playground and Duos.
GeekyGadgets

Rumbleverse 40 players brawler launches on PC and consoles

Rumbleverse has today launched on the Xbox after being play tested for the last couple of months and is now live for gamers to enjoy. Check out the trailer for the new 40 player free-to-play brawler battle royale video game looking to take the crown from Fortnite. Developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games who also created Fortnite. Rumbleverse has today launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
GeekyGadgets

DeepDeck programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad

A new project will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the form of the fully programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad, aptly named DeepDeck. The wireless programmable macropad features 16 mechanical buttons in a 4×4 grid together with two RGB rotary encoders, hot swappable keys and more.
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 5 released (Video)

Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and they also released iOS 16 beta 5 and ipadOS 16 beta 5 at the same time. We are also expecting a new public beta of watchOS 9 to be released this...
GeekyGadgets

Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter

The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.
GeekyGadgets

LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology

Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
GeekyGadgets

Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)

The Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone was made official back in June and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and of course the bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performs.
GeekyGadgets

New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022

At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
GeekyGadgets

Metal Slug Tactics delayed until 2023

Here we have yet another game delay. You will now have to wait until next year to check out Metal Slug Tactics, according to publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio. “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead,” Dotemu wrote in a tweet. “See you in 2023!”
GeekyGadgets

tvOS 16 beta 5 released to developers

Lots of new beta releases from Apple yesterday, the latest one is the new tvOS 16 beta 5 for the Apple TV, this has now been made available to developers. As well as the new tvOS 16 beta 5, Apple also released iOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad, watchOS 9 beta 5 for Apple Watch, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac.
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

