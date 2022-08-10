Read full article on original website
Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays
The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
Gamevice Flex phone game controller supports iOS and Android
Mobile gamers looking for extra precision and control when playing games on their phone, might be interested in the new Flex Game Controller unveiled by Gamevice, the team responsible for creating the original Gamevice and Razer’s Kishi mobile controller. Designed to provide gamers with “seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming” the Gamevice Flex has official “Designed for Xbox” certification and is now available to preorder for both iOS and Android phones priced at $109.95 and $99.95 respectively. Check out the overview video below to learn more about its features and design.
Bright Memory Infinite PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis
Bright Memory Infinite recently launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles after previously launching on PC via Steam last year. The team at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis providing a glimpse at what you can expect when compared to the PC version.
Samsung Gaming Hub, more details revealed
Samsung recently updated its Samsung Gaming Hub with some new features, it now supports a wide range of gaming options including Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and many more. The latest Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on a range of Samsung Smart TVs and it allows you to...
QR10 pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box
Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project created by Eastwood Tech for the QR10 a pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box. “A revolutionary physical instrument designed to upgrade or replace the conventional resistance decade box with keypad and USB-COM Port” explain its creators. High accuracy...
Xbox Elite 2 white controller leaked
Before Microsoft has had a chance to officially unveil its new Xbox Elite 2 white controller details have been leaked online via Nicholas Lugo who has published a quick video after apparently obtaining the new controller in the United States. Microsoft will be attending the upcoming Gamescom game show later this month and might possibly officially launch the new Xbox Elite 2 white controller during this, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro shown off on video
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were made official at Samsung Unpacked yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the devices. The video below from Tech Spurt gives is a look at the new Galaxy Watch 5 there are two models and three different sizes in total.
Cyberize One 65W PD power adapter 4K dock, SSD and USB hub
IceWhale Technology has created a new 65W PD power adapter and 4K docking station complete with an integrated USB hub and 1 TB of SSD storage providing a wealth of features in one compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still eight days remaining.
Rumbleverse launches tomorrow Playground and Duos mode unveiled
Keenan Morales from Iron Galaxy has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal new modes that will be available at the Rumbleverse launch tomorrow August 11, 2022. The free-to-play, 40-person brawler will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One and the new modes take the form of Playground and Duos.
Rumbleverse 40 players brawler launches on PC and consoles
Rumbleverse has today launched on the Xbox after being play tested for the last couple of months and is now live for gamers to enjoy. Check out the trailer for the new 40 player free-to-play brawler battle royale video game looking to take the crown from Fortnite. Developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games who also created Fortnite. Rumbleverse has today launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
DeepDeck programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad
A new project will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the form of the fully programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad, aptly named DeepDeck. The wireless programmable macropad features 16 mechanical buttons in a 4×4 grid together with two RGB rotary encoders, hot swappable keys and more.
Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 5 released (Video)
Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and they also released iOS 16 beta 5 and ipadOS 16 beta 5 at the same time. We are also expecting a new public beta of watchOS 9 to be released this...
Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter
The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology
Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)
The Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone was made official back in June and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and of course the bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performs.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
Metal Slug Tactics delayed until 2023
Here we have yet another game delay. You will now have to wait until next year to check out Metal Slug Tactics, according to publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio. “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead,” Dotemu wrote in a tweet. “See you in 2023!”
tvOS 16 beta 5 released to developers
Lots of new beta releases from Apple yesterday, the latest one is the new tvOS 16 beta 5 for the Apple TV, this has now been made available to developers. As well as the new tvOS 16 beta 5, Apple also released iOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad, watchOS 9 beta 5 for Apple Watch, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac.
