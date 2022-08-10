Read full article on original website
Related
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Theater and Entertainment Complex Coming to Tiffin
Des Moines-based Fridley Theaters has a reputation across Iowa and Nebraska for building "massive new entertainment centers" in smaller towns across the state. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new one is on its way to another bustling Eastern Iowa community. A video on the Fridley Theaters' Facebook page...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Camden man arrested for traffic and drug offenses; Fort Madison wins state honor for depot renovation
Authorities arrested a western Illinois man who is accused of speeding on a McDonough County road and then crashing his vehicle into a barn. The sheriff’s department reported a deputy spotted James Johnson, 65, of Camden driving a Buick LeSabre at about 100 mph on Bellingham Road on Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KCJJ
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
KCJJ
UPDATE: Sign on suspicious package outside Schaeffer Hall reportedly read, “It will explode”
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert Friday night for a suspicious package on the Pentacrest. According to a Hawkalert sent at 8:33pm, UI Police responded to a report of a suspicious package on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. The public was told to avoid the area during the investigation.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
KCJJ
Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI
A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
KCRG.com
Iowa City salon owner posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry. A 99-year-old veteran from Cedar Rapids was injured in World War Two, but he never received a Purple Heart. Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020. During the storm, the roof of the building was torn...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
KCJJ
ICPD: Transient left credit card at scene of theft after $9 purchase declined
Iowa City Police say a transient left her credit card at the scene of a theft where it was declined for a $9 purchase. According to arrest records, 46-year-old Micole Lane attempted to purchase a $7 pack of L&M 100 cigarettes and a $2 pack of grape Swisher Sweets just before 1:30am on August 1st at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go. When the clerk told Lane her card had been declined, she reportedly replied that it hadn’t been, then left the store with the cigarettes and cigars without paying while leaving her card behind. When an officer contacted Lane about the incident, she allegedly replied that she didn’t want to speak to him about it.
Comments / 0