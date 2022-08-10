ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI
MLive

Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
mibiz.com

Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids sells for $63.5M

GRAND RAPIDS — The owners of the Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids have sold the property in a $63.5 million transaction. New York City-based Stonemar Properties LLC, a real estate investment and property management firm, closed on the off-market transaction for the mall with a fund managed by New York-based DRA Advisors LLC in partnership with Illinois-based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
