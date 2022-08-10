Read full article on original website
Recovery is possible the driving message behind upcoming Kalamazoo festival
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Recovery happens.”. That’s the message the Recovery Institute of Southwest Michigan and its numerous service-provider partners put out in their daily work. On Saturday, Sept. 10, they will be shouting that message far and near as part of the 8th annual Wellness and Recovery...
Four unique finds at downtown Kalamazoo’s Vintage in the Zoo
KALAMAZOO, MI - With over 85 vendors, Vintage in the Zoo offered something Saturday to fit the taste of any fashion aficionado. Though overcast skies and intermittent showers shied some vendors away on Aug. 13, many local and visiting sellers set up shop from noon to 7 p.m. on Anna Whitten Hall Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo.
Expansive park, trail network under discussion for two Grand Rapids neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new plan underway would reimagine parts of the Belknap Lookout and Monroe North neighborhoods in downtown Grand Rapids by adding new parks, greenspace and other amenities. The Grand Rapids Hill and River Network plan, being led by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., would create a...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles in Grand Rapids packs delicious punch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a burger that packs a punch, the Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is for you. Featuring cherry jalapeño chutney, pepper jack cheese, shredded pickles, haystack onions and smoked habanero sauce, the burger has “got some heat behind it,” said Jason Ritsema, general manager.
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
‘We’re not daredevils, we’re engineers:’ Flying man demonstrates jet suit over Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The sight of a man in a jet suit flying around over the Grand River shows that this seemingly futuristic way to travel is becoming a reality in today’s technology sector. On Thursday afternoon, Alex Wilson, a lead engineer and test pilot for Gravity Industries,...
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
What is pickleball and why is Michigan hooked on this growing sport?
Carol Mancewicz whacks a neon orange ball with a paddle as it sails through the air and hits the pavement with a soft thunk. Natalie Maj swipes at the ball and returns it across the net at a Grand Rapids court on a gray August day. The women are running...
Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Gathering place for Indo-American families celebrating 25 years in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- A cultural site that serves as a focal point for Indian families in Southwest Michigan will be alive with music and dance Saturday. Community members are set to gather Aug. 13 at the Indo American Cultural Center and Temple, 2002 Ramona Ave. in Portage, for the center’s 25th anniversary celebration.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
Mental health is finally getting the attention it deserves. Can the Kalamazoo area seize the moment?
Maybe it’s because of spikes in anxiety and depression during the pandemic. Or maybe it’s the fact so many more people -- celebrities and ordinary folks alike -- are opening up about their own mental-health struggles.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
mibiz.com
Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids sells for $63.5M
GRAND RAPIDS — The owners of the Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids have sold the property in a $63.5 million transaction. New York City-based Stonemar Properties LLC, a real estate investment and property management firm, closed on the off-market transaction for the mall with a fund managed by New York-based DRA Advisors LLC in partnership with Illinois-based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Muskegon church, housing area ‘full of flames,’ several treated for smoke inhalation
MUSKEGON, MI – A fire on Saturday, Aug. 13, caused extensive damage to a church and a lower-level area set up to house 20 men. Several were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was reported at 9:47 a.m. at Greater Grace Church, 1428 Terrace St., near Irwin Avenue, Muskegon Fire Chief Jay Paulson said.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
