ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

1 taken to hospital in Lakeville rollover

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jv5DV_0hBcvLWp00

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a single-car rollover crash in Lakeville late Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the scene on Precinct Street around 10 p.m. and found the car on its side.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No word on what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole at the end of Running Light Way in Mashpee around 11 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Live wires caused a fire involving the vehicle that crews had to be careful of because of the risk of electrocution until Eversource could cut the power. The pole and wires eventually came completely down to the ground and the vehicle became fully involved. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash and whether any charges will be filed. About 138 customers lost power due the the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lakeville, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Lakeville, MA
Accidents
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, one rescued by bystanders after fiery crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — Chief Scott Lachance reports that the Attleboro Fire Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Attleboro Fire responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

Family seeks safer streets after deadly crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been a week since Ka Xiong was killed on her way home in Providence. The 79-year-old was walking from the Peace & Plenty Community Garden on August 6 when she was struck by a car at the Intersection of Potters Avenue and Baxter Street. The Xiong family says they want […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

One killed, another seriously injured in fiery Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — One man is dead and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Attleboro Friday. Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the crash happened on South Avenue at West street around 5:20 p.m. Fire Chief Scott Lachance said when firefighter arrived at the wreck...
ATTLEBORO, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
MILFORD, MA
WCVB

Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH.com

Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
PLAINFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
capecod.com

Box truck overturns in Bourne

BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
BOURNE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Missing teen found, North Providence police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy