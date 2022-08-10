1 taken to hospital in Lakeville rollover

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a single-car rollover crash in Lakeville late Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the scene on Precinct Street around 10 p.m. and found the car on its side.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No word on what led up to the crash.

