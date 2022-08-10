Read full article on original website
Related
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island budget includes child tax rebate
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate. According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
Rhode Island Will Give Money To Families
Americans are hoping for support due to the high cost of living. And some residents of Rhode Island will receive it. Governor Dan McKee announced a child tax rebate for the state.
McKee announces plan to provide electricity rate relief
As Rhode Islanders brace for higher electric rates in the months ahead, Gov. Dan McKee is expected to lay out a plan Wednesday that will provide relief to residents.
ecori.org
R.I.’s New Heat Pump Program Offers Incentives to Install Energy-Efficient Systems
Rhode Island recently rolled out a new program to spur the installation of heat pumps. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Hot or cold, Rhode Islanders can’t win when it comes to regulating their homes’ temperature. The state registered its first heat wave of the year last month when temperatures exceeded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
Restoring State Pension Transparency In Rhode Island - Siedle
James Lathrop is a Republican candidate for State Treasurer in the state of Rhode Island—a state which has long been dominated by Democrats. Most notably, Gina Raimondo, currently serving as U.S. Commerce Secretary, began her career in politics as Rhode Island State Treasurer before becoming Governor—supported by unprecedented out-of-state political contributions from Wall Street money managers. Aside from abandoning Raimondo’s disastrous hedge fund gamble, which cost the $8 billion state pension over $500 million in the few five years, her successor, Seth Magaziner, has largely followed Raimondo’s practice of opposing public access to records regarding the state’s investments.
nerej.com
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island reaches multi-million dollar settlement with oil and gas companies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that the state reached a multi-million dollar settlement with three of the nation’s largest refiners of gas. The case was filed back in Sept. 16 accusing Chevron, Irving, and Valero of polluting Rhode Island’s soil and groundwater. The...
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes
The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes.
ecori.org
Expensive Wastewater Upgrades Pay Off for Narragansett Bay
For urban estuaries such as Narragansett Bay hosting large human population centers wastewater treatment plant discharges and stormwater runoff are a major source of pollution-causing nutrients. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The investment Rhode Island has made in upgrading its wastewater treatment facilities has paid dividends for the Ocean State’s main attraction....
ABC6.com
Rhode Island EMA to hold ‘Emergency Preparedness’ conference Friday
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island EMA will hold its “emergency preparedness” conference at East Providence High School Friday. The agency will go over procedures for a few different public safety disasters, ranging from mass shootings to hurricanes. Friday’s conference marks the first time the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘This is only the beginning’: RI to begin doling out opioid settlement funds
The settlement funds are the direct result of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's efforts to hold opioid manufacturers, distributors and consultants accountable "for the role they played in creating and fueling the opioid crisis in the state."
theyankeexpress.com
Community Ties and a Commitment to Customer Service: Affordable Junk Removal
There are plenty of reasons to call a junk removal service. Maybe you’re planning to move and need to clear out the basement and attic before your open house. Maybe you’ve spent way too much time at home lately and are feeling the need to declutter. But figuring...
ABC6.com
2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
GoLocalProv
RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina
A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
PETS・
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI - Three Condominiums For Sale
This week's feature includes three condos from around the state at a range of prices. As Rhode Island has reached a new record for the median price of a single-family home, condos provide an alternative for buyers. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer properties in the Jewelry...
ABC6.com
Matos releases statement on vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos issued a statement on Friday regarding a vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize. “I welcome as they make Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport a new hub for the airline, but doing business in our state means recognizing the rights of workers to bargain collectively,” said Matos.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
Comments / 1