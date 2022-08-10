ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rhode Island budget includes child tax rebate

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate. According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
INCOME TAX
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Restoring State Pension Transparency In Rhode Island - Siedle

James Lathrop is a Republican candidate for State Treasurer in the state of Rhode Island—a state which has long been dominated by Democrats. Most notably, Gina Raimondo, currently serving as U.S. Commerce Secretary, began her career in politics as Rhode Island State Treasurer before becoming Governor—supported by unprecedented out-of-state political contributions from Wall Street money managers. Aside from abandoning Raimondo’s disastrous hedge fund gamble, which cost the $8 billion state pension over $500 million in the few five years, her successor, Seth Magaziner, has largely followed Raimondo’s practice of opposing public access to records regarding the state’s investments.
POLITICS
nerej.com

Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital

West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
POLITICS
ecori.org

Expensive Wastewater Upgrades Pay Off for Narragansett Bay

For urban estuaries such as Narragansett Bay hosting large human population centers wastewater treatment plant discharges and stormwater runoff are a major source of pollution-causing nutrients. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The investment Rhode Island has made in upgrading its wastewater treatment facilities has paid dividends for the Ocean State’s main attraction....
ENVIRONMENT
theyankeexpress.com

Community Ties and a Commitment to Customer Service: Affordable Junk Removal

There are plenty of reasons to call a junk removal service. Maybe you’re planning to move and need to clear out the basement and attic before your open house. Maybe you’ve spent way too much time at home lately and are feeling the need to declutter. But figuring...
ABC6.com

2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
ELECTIONS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina

A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
PETS
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI - Three Condominiums For Sale

This week's feature includes three condos from around the state at a range of prices. As Rhode Island has reached a new record for the median price of a single-family home, condos provide an alternative for buyers. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer properties in the Jewelry...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Matos releases statement on vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos issued a statement on Friday regarding a vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize. “I welcome as they make Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport a new hub for the airline, but doing business in our state means recognizing the rights of workers to bargain collectively,” said Matos.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

