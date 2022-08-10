James Lathrop is a Republican candidate for State Treasurer in the state of Rhode Island—a state which has long been dominated by Democrats. Most notably, Gina Raimondo, currently serving as U.S. Commerce Secretary, began her career in politics as Rhode Island State Treasurer before becoming Governor—supported by unprecedented out-of-state political contributions from Wall Street money managers. Aside from abandoning Raimondo’s disastrous hedge fund gamble, which cost the $8 billion state pension over $500 million in the few five years, her successor, Seth Magaziner, has largely followed Raimondo’s practice of opposing public access to records regarding the state’s investments.

