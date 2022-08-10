ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

The Clevelander Hotel & Bar Welcomes Kush Hospitality to Miami Beach

By Lisa Hay
 4 days ago

The Kush family of restaurants – such as Coconut Grove’s LoKal and the current incarnation of Tobacco Road (by Kush), among others – is entering the hotel industry.

Kuscher is proud to announce that he is partnering with Jesta Hotels & Resorts and taking over the food program at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar. On July 19, 2022, KHG officially took over all food responsibilities for the hotel. In addition, KHG is assuming what used to be the Games on Sports restaurant space and transforming it to Kush at Clevelander — a sports bar-style eatery located behind the hotel’s famous pool. Details are forthcoming but as with the previous Kush concepts, guests can expect the type of one-of-a-kind dining and drinking experience that has affirmed KHG’s reputation. The sports bar is slated to open by September 1, 2022 just in time for football season.

Built in 1938 and comprehensively renovated in 2009, Clevelander South Beach is an iconic hotel located on Ocean Drive in the heart of the Art Deco District. With more than 80 years of history, the Clevelander has transformed over the years to include unique venues, including the Pool+Patio, C-Level Rooftop Terrace and SPF4 Sun Deck. The hotel offers an ongoing schedule of weekly themed parties, including Rockstar Karaoke on Monday, Noche Caliente on Thursday and its famous weekend Play Pool Party.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve been focused on bringing the locals back to Clevelander and we wanted to offer a local food program to our outside visitors,” said Jessica Francos, Vice President of Operations for Jesta Hotels & Resorts in a statement. “In April of 2021 I reached out to Matt and asked him if he would be interested in partnering with Clevelander to bring his one-of-a-kind Kush concepts to our iconic hotel in Miami Beach,” she adds, “and one year later here we are. Clevelander is world-renowned for being a place that everyone must visit when they’re in South Beach; they come to experience our famous frozen cocktails and dance the day and night away. Now they can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind South Florida food concept. We wanted to bring something unique to the space that locals would come back to, and what better partner than Kush.”

“This is a big step for the company and for me as an operator,” says Kush, who helped spark Coconut Grove’s dining renaissance ten years ago with the launch of LoKal. “We are no strangers to the hotel world, per se,” he adds, referring to his concepts at the Selina Gold Dust in MiMo, “but this is our first time partnering with a major hotel. This opportunity signals major growth for our brand and an exciting opportunity to expand to Miami Beach.”

When Kush at Clevelander South Beach opens guests can expect the type of details, pop culture references, delicious food and creative, refreshing cocktails KHG is known for. Housed inside the hotel on the ground floor, Kush at Clevelander South Beach will feature its own entrance off Ocean Drive. In true sports bar fashion, the restaurant will feature a bevy of televisions for game day watching as well as a special private viewing room, perfect for a bespoke, private experience for sports superfans. Don’t expect your generic framed Dan Marino jersey but, in typical Kush fashion, the restaurant’s entirety will highlight the authentic local sports vibe throughout the displayed art and cocktails.

The menu will offer both fan favorites from the other Kush locations as well as innovative showstoppers exclusive to the new restaurant that can only be ordered at this location. The bar program, created by recently promoted KHG Corporate Beverage Director Cristina Suarez, will offer a variety of craft beers, classic cocktails and creative signature items.

Kush at Clevelander South Beach will be located inside of the hotel at 1020 Ocean Drive on Miami Beach adjacent to the pool area.



