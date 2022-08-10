Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
NPR
Unsealed documents tell the what and why of the FBI's search of Trump's property
The FBI recovered highly classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. That's according to an inventory the agency filed in court of what it collected. The judge who authorized the search unsealed that list as well as the search warrant yesterday. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins us now with more details. Hi, Carrie.
NPR
Former DOJ prosecutor on what could happen if Trump's warrants are unsealed
Ever since former President Trump announced that his home in Florida had been searched by FBI agents on Monday, his supporters and detractors alike have had one question. Why? Today Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that public interest. He said that the Justice Department has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the warrant for that search as well as a property receipt of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. Garland also said that he personally approved the search earlier this week, and he defended the work of the FBI and the Justice Department from charges of partisan bias.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Attorney General Garland has moved to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant
Attorney General Merrick Garland has broken his silence about the unprecedented search of former President Trump's property in Florida this week. In careful public remarks, Garland said he personally signed off on the warrant application, and he has asked a court to unseal the warrant so the public can see it.
NPR
Will Trump's endorsements be a boost to candidates come fall?
Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump have won key primaries for governor and the U.S. Senate so far this year. But in some instances, those candidates may turn out to fare worse in the general elections in November and hamper GOP hopes for a big sweep in the midterms. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
NPR
Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud
Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer on Friday will ask a New York state judge to dismiss a sweeping criminal indictment filed against them last year. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump's company and his longtime chief financial officer are in criminal court in...
NPR
Justice Department asks a federal court to unseal warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago
NPR's A Martinez talks to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti about U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's request to unseal the warrant for the FBI search of Donald Trump's home. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump says he will not oppose the release of documents related to the FBI search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey, there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. It is 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. I'm Ashley Lopez. I cover politics. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: I'm Carrie Johnson. I cover the Justice Department. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: And I'm...
NPR
News brief: Mar-a-Lago warrant, FBI office attacked, New CDC COVID guidance
After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
NPR
Trump Warrant Unsealed, Major Democratic Bill Passes, A Year Under Taliban Rule
Newly released documents offer insight into what prompted the search of Donald Trump's Florida residence. The Inflation Reduction Act will invest more than $300 billion in energy and climate reform. Many Afghans are struggling a year after the Taliban took over their country's governance.
Comments / 0