Ever since former President Trump announced that his home in Florida had been searched by FBI agents on Monday, his supporters and detractors alike have had one question. Why? Today Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that public interest. He said that the Justice Department has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the warrant for that search as well as a property receipt of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. Garland also said that he personally approved the search earlier this week, and he defended the work of the FBI and the Justice Department from charges of partisan bias.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO