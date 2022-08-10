ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lachlan
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
David Folkenflik
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
NPR

Unsealed documents tell the what and why of the FBI's search of Trump's property

The FBI recovered highly classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. That's according to an inventory the agency filed in court of what it collected. The judge who authorized the search unsealed that list as well as the search warrant yesterday. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins us now with more details. Hi, Carrie.
POTUS
NPR

Former DOJ prosecutor on what could happen if Trump's warrants are unsealed

Ever since former President Trump announced that his home in Florida had been searched by FBI agents on Monday, his supporters and detractors alike have had one question. Why? Today Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that public interest. He said that the Justice Department has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the warrant for that search as well as a property receipt of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. Garland also said that he personally approved the search earlier this week, and he defended the work of the FBI and the Justice Department from charges of partisan bias.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#Conservative Media#Express#Npr#House#The Justice Department#Democrats
NPR

Attorney General Garland has moved to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland has broken his silence about the unprecedented search of former President Trump's property in Florida this week. In careful public remarks, Garland said he personally signed off on the warrant application, and he has asked a court to unseal the warrant so the public can see it.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Will Trump's endorsements be a boost to candidates come fall?

Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump have won key primaries for governor and the U.S. Senate so far this year. But in some instances, those candidates may turn out to fare worse in the general elections in November and hamper GOP hopes for a big sweep in the midterms. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud

Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer on Friday will ask a New York state judge to dismiss a sweeping criminal indictment filed against them last year. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump's company and his longtime chief financial officer are in criminal court in...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey, there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. It is 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. I'm Ashley Lopez. I cover politics. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: I'm Carrie Johnson. I cover the Justice Department. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: And I'm...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy