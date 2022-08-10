ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MarketRealist

Don't Fall Victim to the USPS Tracking Text Message Scam

For decades, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has served as a reliable and convenient way to send and receive mail around the U.S. Unfortunately, the mail service provider has become yet another vehicle scammers are using to gain access to online data. A scam that has been making its rounds for months now is the USPS tracking text scam.
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
CNBC

If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do

If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
PUBLIC SAFETY
