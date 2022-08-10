Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night
It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
Juvenile charged in Northfield, NH murders of mother and 2 children
CONCORD, N.H. - A juvenile has been charged in the murders of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, authorities announced Thursday.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield on August 3. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.The juvenile is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence. Under state law, no other information can be released about the juvenile, Attorney General John Formella said.On Wednesday, state and local police searched a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Father and husband Sean Sweeney said in a Facebook post Sunday that "things will never be 'normal' again." Authorities have described him as "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation.""It is our job now to keep their memories alive," Sweeney wrote. "They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart."Attorney General John Formella had previously said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to the public.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
A man waited three years for a trial. His case may change how Maine looks at speedy trial rights
Speedy trials are important for relatively minor criminal charges, according to legal experts. People who can’t afford bail can languish in jail if they don’t receive a speedy trial. Photo by Andrew Howard. Maine’s highest court may hear arguments on whether defendants must show they were harmed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
Portland man accused of making threats, causing police standoff
Portland police have released the identity of a man accused of causing a standoff on Thursday. Police say 28-year-old Ryan Nutter threatened an employee with a fixed blade knife at The Front Room restaurant on Congress Street. The department says Nutter then fled into his apartment on Sheridan Street and...
wgan.com
Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old
A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
WMTW
Police: Man threatened restaurant employee, barricaded himself inside Portland apartment
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities have arrested a man who they say threatened the employee of a Portland restaurant with a knife and then barricaded himself inside an apartment. The Portland Police Department announced the arrest of Ryan Nutter following Thursday's incident. According to authorities, Nutter walked into the Front...
NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report
A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead
Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
Westbrook, Maine Police Clarify Questions About New Cumberland Mills Traffic Lights
After over a decade of planning, the Maine DOT has finished installing and has activated traffic lights at every intersection in what is called the Cumberland Mills Triangle. For years it has been a little like a rotary and as more and more drivers commute into Portland from their homes in the much less expensive suburbs, the amount of traffic at the triangle has continued to increase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Woman returns bag of money she found in parking lot of New Hampshire grocery store
GILFORD, N.H. — A woman couldn’t believe her eyes after she stumbled upon a bag of cash in the parking lot of a grocery store in New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Sonja O’Brien said she was at a Hannford Supermarkets store in Gilford when a Brinks money truck drove off with its door wide open.
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
WGME
Make-A-Wish Maine has record-breaking fundraising event
Auburn (WGME) -- The largest fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish Maine is turning out to be a record-breaker. Saturday was the 8th annual summer block party for Make-A-Wish Maine. The event included three bands, a dunk tank, silent auction, beer garden and plenty of food. Our Jeff Peterson and Dave Eid...
How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money
There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
newscentermaine.com
Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
Could Maine Soon See A 4 Day School Week?
If you work in one of Maine's school districts, you have a close family member who works in the school system, or you have children in school in Maine, you know that the last few years have not been easy for our educators. In a matter of days, schools went...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1