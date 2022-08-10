CONCORD, N.H. - A juvenile has been charged in the murders of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, authorities announced Thursday.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield on August 3. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.The juvenile is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence. Under state law, no other information can be released about the juvenile, Attorney General John Formella said.On Wednesday, state and local police searched a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Father and husband Sean Sweeney said in a Facebook post Sunday that "things will never be 'normal' again." Authorities have described him as "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation.""It is our job now to keep their memories alive," Sweeney wrote. "They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart."Attorney General John Formella had previously said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to the public.

NORTHFIELD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO