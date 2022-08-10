ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox11online.com

Burger Boat Company christens ferry

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Burger Boat Company christened a new ferry Saturday and held a ceremony and open house to celebrate. Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary's River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh police investigating downtown death

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven't been able to identify the person yet, but believe the...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Crews put out fire at educational facility in Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- No one was inside at the time of a fire at an educational facility in Appleton. Crews were called to the building in the 2300 block of E. Lourdes Drive before 11 p.m. Thursday. The call indicated a smoke detector was going off. First arriving crews saw...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Shanty Days Parade postponed to Sunday

ALGOMA (WLUK) - Due to the inclement weather, the Shanty Days Parade has been postponed to noon Sunday. Other events at the 35th annual festival will continue as planned, at least as of Saturday morning, according to Ryan Hoffman. For other event updates, check out the festival's Facebook page. The...
ALGOMA, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton residents split on possible relocation of Trout Museum

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The plan to move the Trout Museum to the Ellen Kort Peace Park was already met with some criticism after the Appleton Common Council decided to continue to work with the museum to relocate. "Once it's gone, there will be no more, and there's no other place...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay murder suspect moved to different Alabama jail

BREWTON, Ala. (WLUK) -- A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
GREENVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc's two-way street conversion planned for Monday

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Some roadways in Manitowoc will go from one-way to two-way. Starting Monday at 5 a.m., 8th, 10th and 11th streets from Washington Street to Waldo Boulevard will become two-way streets. The intersection at N. 11th and Huron will only be a two-way stop east/westbound on Huron. Traffic...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay fundraises for school art programs in honor of city's former flag designer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- T-shirts with the image of the Green Bay flag adopted in 1973 will be sold to raise money for the arts programs in Green Bay public schools. Theresa Devroy, then a student at West High School, submitted the winning design in a contest by then-Mayor Thomas Atkinston. Devroy attended Madison Technical School and then worked in advertising before dying in 1977 at age 21.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh apartment fire displaces 14

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Oshkosh. Crews were called to Court Tower at 100 Court Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Arriving crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system on the ninth floor. Due to the amount of...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect charged in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide

WAUPACA (WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County -- murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, of Weyauwega, was charged with two counts of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Volunteers needed to help kids get back-to-school ready

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Back to School store is in need of more than just school supplies for the new year. The Service League's Back to School Store is back for 2022. Officials with the league say they are in need of volunteers to help make school shopping a little easier for families in Brown County.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc to offer $5,000 sign-on bonuses to address teacher shortage

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It's also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge committed a man accused of targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race to life in a mental institution Thursday. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional...
FOND DU LAC, WI

