Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Fox11online.com
Burger Boat Company christens ferry
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Burger Boat Company christened a new ferry Saturday and held a ceremony and open house to celebrate. Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary's River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating downtown death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven't been able to identify the person yet, but believe the...
Fox11online.com
Crews put out fire at educational facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- No one was inside at the time of a fire at an educational facility in Appleton. Crews were called to the building in the 2300 block of E. Lourdes Drive before 11 p.m. Thursday. The call indicated a smoke detector was going off. First arriving crews saw...
Fox11online.com
Shanty Days Parade postponed to Sunday
ALGOMA (WLUK) - Due to the inclement weather, the Shanty Days Parade has been postponed to noon Sunday. Other events at the 35th annual festival will continue as planned, at least as of Saturday morning, according to Ryan Hoffman. For other event updates, check out the festival's Facebook page. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Appleton residents split on possible relocation of Trout Museum
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The plan to move the Trout Museum to the Ellen Kort Peace Park was already met with some criticism after the Appleton Common Council decided to continue to work with the museum to relocate. "Once it's gone, there will be no more, and there's no other place...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay murder suspect moved to different Alabama jail
BREWTON, Ala. (WLUK) -- A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart from...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
Fox11online.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc's two-way street conversion planned for Monday
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Some roadways in Manitowoc will go from one-way to two-way. Starting Monday at 5 a.m., 8th, 10th and 11th streets from Washington Street to Waldo Boulevard will become two-way streets. The intersection at N. 11th and Huron will only be a two-way stop east/westbound on Huron. Traffic...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fundraises for school art programs in honor of city's former flag designer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- T-shirts with the image of the Green Bay flag adopted in 1973 will be sold to raise money for the arts programs in Green Bay public schools. Theresa Devroy, then a student at West High School, submitted the winning design in a contest by then-Mayor Thomas Atkinston. Devroy attended Madison Technical School and then worked in advertising before dying in 1977 at age 21.
Fox11online.com
Resch Center to get "Fancy Like" Walker Hayes with fall concert
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Resch Center is looking to to get a little fancier by bringing in Walker Hayes' country music. Hayes is making a stop at the Resch Center on Oct. 20 as part of his "Glad You're Here" Tour. He is best known for his viral hit...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh apartment fire displaces 14
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Oshkosh. Crews were called to Court Tower at 100 Court Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Arriving crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system on the ninth floor. Due to the amount of...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Hot air balloons fly high to celebrate Seymour's 33rd Burger Fest
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Burger Fest kicked off in downtown Seymour Friday night, showcasing hot air balloons as they flew throughout the sky. The event is back for its 33rd year at Rock Ledge Park. "I think its amazing how they can get 15 balloons up in the air that quick...
Fox11online.com
Suspect charged in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County -- murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, of Weyauwega, was charged with two counts of...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
Fox11online.com
Volunteers needed to help kids get back-to-school ready
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Back to School store is in need of more than just school supplies for the new year. The Service League's Back to School Store is back for 2022. Officials with the league say they are in need of volunteers to help make school shopping a little easier for families in Brown County.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc to offer $5,000 sign-on bonuses to address teacher shortage
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It's also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County reports increase in overdose deaths for second consecutive year
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Winnebago County is reporting an increase in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. According to the county's annual overdose fatality review, 41 people died in the county due to drug overdose in 2021. This is an 11% increase compared to 2020. Fentanyl is...
Fox11online.com
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge committed a man accused of targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race to life in a mental institution Thursday. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional...
Comments / 0