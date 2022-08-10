Read full article on original website
Related
At least one analyst believes Intel should shut down or sell off its GPU division
TL;DR: Intel currently finds itself between a rock and a hard place in the GPU market, and one well-known analyst believes it might be time for the chipmaker to cut its losses and move on. Jon Peddie of Jon Peddie Research laid out the scenario in a recent editorial highlighting...
Intel releases game benchmarks showing its Arc A750 taking on the RTX 3060
What just happened? Intel is likely worried about the amount of negative coverage its Arc Alchemist discreet graphics cards have been receiving, which could explain why the company released a slew of benchmarks showing that the Arc A750 is able to slightly outperform Nvidia's RTX 3060. Intel revealed the Arc...
Sanctioned Huawei keeps on losing money, just not as quickly
In context: It's been over three years since the Donald Trump administration placed Chinese tech firm Huawei on an export blacklist, and the company continues to feel the impact as revenue fell again in the first half of 2022. The one bit of good news for Huawei is that the speed of its decline has slowed slightly as it broadens the scope of its business.
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is its fastest smartphone to date
In brief: Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable flagship smartphone, the aptly named Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the rumored name change didn't pan out, the foldable does feature some other noteworthy changes over its predecessor. The new Z Fold 4 is Samsung's most powerful smartphone to date. It packs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comcast was too expensive and AT&T was too slow, so this man built his own ISP
Bravo: A Michigan man has gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring broadband Internet connectivity to his rural town. What started as a personal goal for Jared Mauch soon morphed into a community-based project. To date, Mauch has around 70 customers connected to his ISP across 14 miles of fiber. He still works as a network architect with Akamai but thanks to a recent infusion of cash from the US government, his ISP will soon be reaching a lot more customers.
Xiaomi's latest foldable is just 5.4mm thick in tablet mode
The big picture: Foldable season is in full swing and Xiaomi doesn't want to be left out in the cold. The Chinese tech titan's latest foldable is its most advanced to date and is ready to compete against new entries from Samsung and Motorola for your hard-earned money. The Xiaomi...
SK Hynix aiming to break ground on US chip packaging facility in early 2023
In brief: SK Hynix is planning to select a site in the US for a future chip packaging plant and break ground as soon as the first quarter of 2023 according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by Reuters. The sources were not named as they are unauthorized to speak on the topic considering the details aren't yet public.
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0