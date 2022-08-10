ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanctioned Huawei keeps on losing money, just not as quickly

In context: It's been over three years since the Donald Trump administration placed Chinese tech firm Huawei on an export blacklist, and the company continues to feel the impact as revenue fell again in the first half of 2022. The one bit of good news for Huawei is that the speed of its decline has slowed slightly as it broadens the scope of its business.
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is its fastest smartphone to date

In brief: Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable flagship smartphone, the aptly named Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the rumored name change didn't pan out, the foldable does feature some other noteworthy changes over its predecessor. The new Z Fold 4 is Samsung's most powerful smartphone to date. It packs...
Comcast was too expensive and AT&T was too slow, so this man built his own ISP

Bravo: A Michigan man has gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring broadband Internet connectivity to his rural town. What started as a personal goal for Jared Mauch soon morphed into a community-based project. To date, Mauch has around 70 customers connected to his ISP across 14 miles of fiber. He still works as a network architect with Akamai but thanks to a recent infusion of cash from the US government, his ISP will soon be reaching a lot more customers.
Xiaomi's latest foldable is just 5.4mm thick in tablet mode

The big picture: Foldable season is in full swing and Xiaomi doesn't want to be left out in the cold. The Chinese tech titan's latest foldable is its most advanced to date and is ready to compete against new entries from Samsung and Motorola for your hard-earned money. The Xiaomi...
