Cottage Grove Fall Festival Plans Underway
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Plans for the Cottage Grove Fall Festival were discussed at this week’s Cottage Grove Legislative Council meeting. A tentative date has been set for Thursday, October 20, with rain date October 27. The time will be 5 to 8:30 pm. The Festival will be held at Cardinal Park. Activities will include a giant marshmallow roast, pumpkin carving contest, pie-in-the-face contest, best pie contest, largest pumpkin contest, small pumpkin decorating, chili cook off, and hay rides. Food will be available. Plans will be finalized at the next meeting.
Pet Pantry Opens At Paris-Henry Co. Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter staff has opened a pantry which contains dog food, cat food and supplies for the pets of people in need. Ricky Anderson of the Animal Shelter said, “We’re hoping the community gets involved and helps keep it stocked.”. As is the...
Carroll Co. Imagination Library Sends Out Thousands Of Books
Approximately 1,229 children in Carroll County ages 0-5 received books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in July 2022. If you know a child not receiving books please visit https://governorsfoundation.org or call the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at 731-986-4664 to enroll.
The Dixie Announces Education Series Lineup
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Education Series takes center stage at The Dixie Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon to deliver a unique learning experience for students of all ages. This series allows students to learn about science, history, and many other subjects through the theater arts performed on stage. The shows encourage students to engage in learning activities outside of the classroom. The performances will begin October 7, 2022, and run through May 3, 2023, with seven marvelous shows!
Middle Of Everywhere Podcast Focuses On Area Waterways
Murray, Ky.–Murray State University’s non-commercial National Public Radio-affiliated station, WKMS-FM, honored the Middle of Everywhere (MOE) podcast team including Ariel Lavery, Austin Carter, Dixie Lynn and Murray State student Annie Davis for finishing the second season of the podcast, focusing on rivers and waterways. On July 26, the...
Tickets On Sale For Tribute To Elvis At KPAC
Paris, Tenn.–Travis LeDoyt returns to Krider Performing Arts Center with his fabulous Tribute to Elvis on August 27, 2022. His uncanny resemblance to the “King of Rock & Roll” has audiences gasping when he takes the stage. Fans are truly captivated by the authenticity of LeDoyt’s performance, even garnering high praise from those who knew Elvis personally. Sold-out shows and repeated engagements around the world further attest to LeDoyt’s impeccable ability to capture the very essence of “The King” and leave fans wanting more.
Weakley County Schools Food Pantry Open
Dresden, Tenn.–The Weakley County Schools Food Pantry is again open for the school year to provide food at no charge for families of students and staff who need it. Established in 2020 as an expansion of the Backpack Program, the Pantry is open during the school year to ensure that food is on the table for the families of students and staff. The food is supplied through Second Harvest Food Bank, and any family with children in school is eligible to receive food.
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
Vincent “Truck” Bolden, 59, of Paris, Tennessee, died at his aunt’s residence Monday, August 8, 2022. Vincent was born Friday, March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee, to Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, who both preceded him in death. His grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, also preceded him in death.
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
Darby2Darby Basketball Clinic Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Two members of the University of Tennessee’s Lady Vols basketball team were in Paris Thursday night for the Darby2Darby basketball clinic sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee. Tess and Edie Darby from Greenfield are currently preparing for the upcoming season but carved out time to come to Henry County to host the clinic for grades 3rd through 8th.
UC Softball Moved To Graham Park Tonight
Today’s Union City Middle School softball game against Trenton has been moved to Graham Park. The contest was originally slated to be played in Trenton. Varsity action will begin at 5:15 p.m., with a jayvee game to follow.
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
UCHS To Host College & Career Night
Union City, Tenn.–Union City High School will host College and Career Planning Night for members of the Class of 2023, next Wednesday night at 7:30 at the UC Civic Auditorium. UCHS Guidance Counselor Susan Searcy said it is important for both the senior student and one parent attend the...
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Police: Wanted man uses child as human shield in Middle Tennessee standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
2022 UC Football Season Looks Promising
Union City, Tenn.–If Friday night’s dress rehearsal at Covington is any indication, the 2022 football season holds significant promise for Union City. Both the Tornado high school and middle school teams held their own against a pair of deep and talented Covington squads in the inaugural Purple and Gold Jamboree played on the Chargers’ new artificial turf.
