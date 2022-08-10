ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

West Virginia woman arrested after hitting multiple cars following Kid Rock concert

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQgc8_0hBcrVy100

WHEELING ( WTRF ) – A Wheeling woman was arrested after a Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Hanover Police say they responded to a fender bender, and multiple people at the concert pointed to a Kia, saying that the car damaged multiple vehicles.

Those at the concert say the woman was going in and out of the parking lot, taking down cones, barrels, and flags.

Onlookers also say the driver missed hitting police officers, concert workers, and medics.

Police also say one person at the venue tried to stop the vehicle by running after it and smashing the driver’s side window.

An officer was able to get to the woman’s vehicle and turned off the car, but the woman tried to bite the officer and turned the car back on, and drove away.

According to police, the woman was able to get out of the parking lot and ended up getting stuck in a ditch on Route 18.

Manasha Bradley was arrested.

Police say Bradley was not under the influence and had no alcohol in her system. A loaded gun was found under the driver’s side seat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 4

Do Right
4d ago

"an officer was able to get to the woman’s vehicle and turned off the car" --  But didn't take the key out of the ignition?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Lake, WV
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WYFF4.com

Upstate man wanted for murder arrested in West Virginia, police say

WHEELING, W.Va. — A Gaffney man wanted for murder was arrested in West Virginia, according to the Wheeling Police Department. Leonard Herbert Finch, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday. Wheeling police said they got a call from a detective in South Carolina who said Finch may be in the...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
WDTV

Plane crashes in Marion County

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5...
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Rock Concert#Kia#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder

Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
WHEELING, WV
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy