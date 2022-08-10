ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Southern Charm’: Craig Recalls Austen Kroll’s ‘Path of Destruction’ This Season – ‘I Was Angry About It’

By Gina Ragusa
 4 days ago

Craig Conover recalled Austen Kroll’s “path of destruction” this season of Southern Charm and admitted it caused problems in their friendship .

While he said they are in a good place today, Conover said he and Kroll had a few rough months which will play out this season. Southern Charm Season 8 began with Kroll being annoyed that he didn’t know all the details of Conover’s hookup with ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo. Conover also suspected that Kroll and Shep Rose were a little envious of his newfound business success.

Conover and Shep Rose recently said they both lost it with Kroll this season.

Craig said he was angry with Austen on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8

Kroll rolled into filming Southern Charm after a messy guest appearance on Bravo’s Summer House . On the heels of filming Winter House , Kroll caused a rift between Summer House cast members Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard when he hooked up with Miller but had planned to date Hubbard. Tensions boiled over last summer when Kroll arrived in the Hamptons when Miller and Hubbard both kissed Kroll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiJW4_0hBcqr9g00
Austen Kroll, Craig Conover | Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Conover said everything got far too intense with Kroll. “At the end of last summer, Austen and I weren’t on any terms,” he recalled on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. Conover also stopped speaking to Kroll last summer when Kroll slammed the door in Paige DeSorbo’s face when she confronted him.

Needless to say, Conover was furious. “I mean he will tell you … he was on a pretty destructive tour for a couple of months there,” Conover added. “And I got sucked into his path of destruction and I was angry about it. But we never talked about it of course. And so this season, you’ll see us be forced to confront everything that happened and why I’m so angry with Austen.”

Austen had a hard season because of leftover feelings for Madison LeCroy?

Kroll and Conover kicked off the season dancing around their negativity, but the trailer shows they eventually come to blows. Rose seemed to be in a better place with Kroll this season, but he too was frustrated at one point with Kroll.

“Austen, truthfully, he and I have never been closer,” Rose said. “However, I think this season he saw an opportunity … his relationship wasn’t in the spotlight. Of course, he and Olivia [Flowers] were sort of dancing around each other.”

Rose said a lot of Kroll’s issues stemmed from unresolved issues with ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy. “I think he had a lot of pent-up frustration from the past with his relationship with Madison,” Rose said. “And he was sort of enjoying me being under the microscope a little bit. So we, and he was sort of poking and prodding and I finally lost my cool on him towards the end of the season.”

Craig Conover said Austen Kroll doesn’t listen

Tension in Rose’s relationship with Taylor Ann Green was teased in the trailer and the couple is currently not together . Nonetheless, he and Conover had relationship advice for Kroll.

“I would always say Austen but he doesn’t listen,” Conover said. “He doesn’t listen. I mean … our castmates don’t listen to anyone.”

Rose added, “I was going to say, we’ve all tried to try to help guide each other in our life. And well, maybe it has worked. We’re sitting here right in front of you and we’re not killing each other. So that’s the good news.”

Southern Charm is on Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

