The judge should have been arrested if the delivery driver shoved the Judge I bet she would have been arrested.
Those in position that act as though they are God, his promise is before you. The illusions continue from the media and leaders, leaders who have created laws to validate their crimes and sins. Know that for what's to come that is now3 here, the nightmares of your crimes are now your reality. No amount of censoring by Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and media outlets globally will keep us sleep, the time has come for all to awake. We must all come together, past their programming to seperate us. Banks continue to steal from us with no accountability, food shortages worsening, inflation, Dr. Fauci and President Biden have Covid, climate change, the crimes and greed by those that lead us, and much more. The world has fallen everywhere, and we as a people must come together. Stock up what you can, repent and prepare, Gods Shift is here, and the fight for humanity is at hand. Psalm 35: 20-28 & Revelation 1 👑 🙏 I'm a Vessel for the Lord. @iamversatileofficial @overlokedjustice
This is the same woman who was shouting & allegedly abused her husband. The file was not public because it was hidden.
Comments / 21