ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Central Iowa charities break ground on next chapters

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFpmo_0hBcptsv00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday was a major day for projects for two central Iowa non-profit organizations.

Near Cambridge, the Ames-based Youth and Shelter Services broke ground on a $20 million campus which will have 70 beds to help troubled youth get back on track.

“We still have about $5 million to fully build out this campus it simply can’t wait, the need today is too great and the families across Iowa have a great need,” said Andrew Allen, CEO of YSS.

Pleasant Hill donates a ladder truck to DMACC fire program

On hand were Senator Joni Ernst, and Governor Kim Reynolds, who mentioned her own personal experience.

“As someone who has lived with addiction and walked the walk myself I can’t begin to tell you how incredible today is and how important it is and truly, truly the impact that you’re gonna have,” said Reynolds, as she addressed some of those who are now served by YSS. “So girls, I’ve been there and you can turn your life around and with the help of this facility, it’s gonna be possible.”

In Des Moines the Food Bank of Iowa is running out of space. On Tuesday they held a groundbreaking for a new $11 million addition to their warehouse. There will be 12,000 sq. feet of freezer space, and 16,000 square feet of dry storage.

“We are gathered here today because Food Bank of Iowa is out of room,” said Michelle Book, Food Bank CEO. “When I joined the food bank family six years ago we were distributing 11,000,000 pounds of food each year today we have doubled the number of partners and we’re almost doubling the amount of food that we distribute just six years later.”

A major benefactor in both of these projects is Prairie Meadows.

“In our 32 years of community betterment contributions we have provided more than $2.1 billion,” said Julie Stewart, of Prairie Meadows. “As a nonprofit, all of our dollars go back to this community which equates to around $38 million this year alone.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Politicians campaign at day three of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s storied tradition is back for another year, and the great Iowa get-together became a magnet for political activity on Saturday. Several Iowa politicians, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, roamed the fairgrounds on day three of the Iowa State Fair. Reynolds and Ernst spent the morning grilling pork […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson wins grocery bagging contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson won first place in her bracket at the Iowa State Fair’s Best Bagger contest Friday. The Iowa Grocery Industry Association’s 35th Annual Best Bagger Contest consists of pros and amateurs competing to bag as many grocery items into bags as possible within a set timeframe. Calyn said […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class.  Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Pleasant Hill, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Cambridge, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Des Moines, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Pleasant Hill, IA
Society
Ames, IA
Society
Pleasant Hill, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Ames, IA
Government
WHO 13

AARP giving away goodie bags for birthday of Social Security Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag. This year, AARP is focused […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Excitement engulfs the metro with opening of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair got underway here with opening ceremonies. “Iowa’s coming together to celebrate all the reasons why we love living in Iowa,” said Fair Manager Gary Slater. “What makes a difference is the volunteers, supporters, the staff, and the many people behind the scenes and for you being here. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Davenport boys advance to Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series. On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair makes final preparations before opening day

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a day of scurrying around the Iowa State Fair before the official opening of the 2022 Fair. Cars jammed the streets of Grand Ave. as vendors were unloading to set up their booths. Inside the Varied Industries Building Ted Thomason and his family from New Prague, Minnesota had all […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Joni Ernst
WHO 13

Pleasant Hill donates a ladder truck to DMACC fire program

ANKENY, IOWA — A former DMACC student helped facilitate a big donation to her alma mater on Tuesday. The school accepted the gift of a used ladder truck for its Fire Science Program from the City of Pleasant Hill and their fire chief, Jamie Xayavong. Pleasant Hill recently purchased a new ladder truck. Rather than […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

What to expect on opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — It’s here! The 2022 Iowa State Fair has arrived. The gates opened at sunrise on Thursday morning and the first of what officials hope will be more than a million visitors passed through. Getting through those gates may take a little longer this year as security will be checking bags and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Fairgoers share what they want to see from candidates this year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has been used for decades as a way for politicians and voters to discuss policy and political action. The 2022 State Fair may not come before a presidential election, but midterms are this November with plenty of state and federal offices on the line. Candidates are taking […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2020 Iowa derecho: two years later

IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to be the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Food Bank Of Iowa
WHO 13

EDCI develops text-line to help individuals with eating disorders

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa is developing a text-based application that would connect Iowans affected by an eating disorder with critical resources and information. Patients, caregivers, and providers would be able to text keywords to the EDCI’s dedicated line to receive information about treatment, resources, and more. Francesca Johnson, EDCI board […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Kim Reynolds asks court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat law

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is asking a district court to lift an injunction on a 2018 Iowa law that banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, often before a woman knows she is pregnant. Iowa lawmakers passed the legislation and Reynolds signed it into law but Planned Parenthood challenged its constitutionality. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Mike Pence coming to Iowa State Fair next week

DES MOINES, IOWA — Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to Iowa next week to campaign with Senator Charles Grassley and other Iowa Republicans. Pence is scheduled to visit Iowa on Friday, August 19th and Saturday, August 20th. He’ll campaign with Grassley and others at the Fair during the day then take part in a fundraiser in Cumming that evening. On Saturday he’ll appear at a fundraiser in Waverly.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WHO 13

Ingersoll Avenue growth continues with new project announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — More construction is coming to Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. A new development will go up in the 3900 block of Ingersoll. Block 39, LLC bought two parcels of land there, saying the existing buildings will be torn down to make room for two new ones. Developers say the project will […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy