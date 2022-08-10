ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee senators rally around Trump after "raid"

By Nate Rau
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 4 days ago

Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty joined the chorus of Republicans rallying around former President Trump after the FBI searched his Florida home late Monday.

Why it matters: Support for Trump in the wake of what he calls a raid could serve as the party's latest loyalty litmus test. Politico reports that Trump's team is keeping tabs on which Republicans "aren't, in their view, sufficiently rushing to his defense."

What they're saying: Blackburn tweeted that she stands with Trump, and accused the FBI of continuing a political witch hunt against him.

  • "The FBI flew agents from Washington, D.C. to Mar-a-Lago for the sole purpose of advancing the bureau's years-long campaign to take down President Trump," Blackburn said .
  • "The FBI raiding the home of a former U.S. President is unprecedented, & the current administration doing this to the sitting President's top political opponent is beyond comprehension — particularly when neither Bill nor Hillary Clinton ever faced similar treatment," Hagerty said .

State of play: The search appeared to mark a dramatic escalation in the investigation into Trump's handling of presidential documents , Axios' Erin Doherty reports .

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Nashville, TN
City
Campaign, TN
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Erin Doherty
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Axios Nashville

Hagerty reaches bipartisan deal on chip manufacturing

As a $280 billion package to accelerate U.S. chip production advanced in Congress this week, first-term Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty brokered a deal with House Democrats to pass companion legislation. This would streamline the permitting process for manufacturing technologies impacting national security.Details: The permitting process for semiconductor fabrication is cumbersome and can take several years, exacerbating the broader supply chain crisis that has created a backlog for new laptops and cars.Hagerty's bill adds the national security sector to the list of manufacturers that can take advantage of a current law allowing for a streamlined permitting process.Hagerty says the hope is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Democrats vie for Tennessee state Senate seat

The Democratic primary to replace retiring state Sen. Brenda Gilmore has evolved into a fundraising arms race. Why it matters: Congressional redistricting eliminated a reliable path to higher office for Nashville Democrats. That makes the city's state Senate districts all the more significant for ambitious local politicians. Between the lines:...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans
Axios Nashville

Henry Leventis nominated to be next U.S. Attorney for Middle Tennessee

Nashville attorney Henry Leventis was officially nominated by President Joe Biden to be the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, the White House announced on Friday.Leventis is a partner at the Nashville firm Spencer Fane Bone McAllester, but spent much of his career as a federal prosecutor.Axios reported in December that Leventis was being vetted by the FBI in advance of a likely nomination. Other prominent attorneys considered for the position included Alex Little, Tricia Herzfeld, Chris Sabis and Sara Beth Myers, who ran unsuccessfully for Nashville district attorney earlier this year.Why it matters: If confirmed by the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Skrmetti picked for attorney general

The Tennessee Supreme Court picked Jonathan Skrmetti Wednesday to become the state's next attorney general. Skrmetti will replace outgoing attorney general Herbert Slatery and will start his eight-year term on Sept. 1. Why it matters: The Tennessee attorney general represents the state's interests in court. Driving the news: Skrmetti was...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee's District 5 GOP primary is anyone's game

A sense of uncertainty hangs over next week's Republican primary for the District 5 congressional seat. Insiders say any of the top three candidates could win.Why it matters: GOP contenders enter the race's closing stretch with hundreds of thousands of dollars on hand to finance their campaigns. Whoever wins will be considered the favorite in the November general election.State of play: Former Tennessee Speaker of the House Beth Harwell entered the race with a distinct advantage in name recognition. She reported $380,300 cash on hand for the final weeks of the campaign. Harwell has tried to preemptively defang suggestions that...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Activists-turned-candidates win legislative races

Two candidates who rose through the ranks as social justice activists won their legislative primaries, ushering in a new wave of progressive leadership for Nashville.State of play: Charlane Oliver won the District 19 Democratic primary to replace retiring Sen. Brenda Gilmore. Oliver defeated former Metro Councilmembers Jerry Maynard and Ludye Wallace.Justin Jones also won a close race for the District 52 House seat. He defeated current Councilmember Delishia Porterfield in the race to replace Rep. Mike Stewart.Between the lines: Oliver and Jones have emerged as two of the city's most consequential progressive activists.Among other causes, Oliver pushed to expand voting rights.Jones has protested systemic racism and police brutality.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios Nashville

RNC leaning toward Milwaukee for convention

A GOP site selection panel recommended Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.That makes Milwaukee the likely, but not certain, choice. The full Republican National Committee will consider the recommendation when it meets Aug. 2-5.Why it matters: Nashville had been in contention for the convention, but an effort to lay the groundwork for a deal faltered after pushback from key Metro Council members.Driving the news: Metro Councilmember Robert Swope told Main Street Nashville last week he plans to re-file legislation for the city to enter into an agreement to host the convention. The proposal would be on first reading at the Aug. 2 council meeting.Republicans in state government have also discussed a special legislative session to bypass Metro and reach an agreement directly with the RNC.Quick take: It will be an uphill climb for the legislation to even clear its first reading, and a special session would be an extraordinary measure in the home stretch of lawmakers' election campaigns.That means the most likely scenario is that Republicans will hold their convention in Milwaukee while Metro leaders brace for a bruising battle with state lawmakers who are angry over the situation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Axios Nashville

Last call for RNC legislation in Metro Council

After several weeks of debate and legislative plot twists, the Metro Council is poised to vote on a last-ditch agreement to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024.Why it matters: The 2024 RNC will serve either as the triumphant return of former president Trump or the coronation of a new leader of a party seemingly in a solid position for a presidential race.Time is of the essence, because the Republican National Committee board is meeting this week. Absent any progress in the council, the committee could deliver the convention for Milwaukee.Flashback: A similar proposal was withdrawn by Councilman...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Proposal to host RNC returns to Metro Council

Metro Council will consider a last-ditch effort to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024 after legislation to approve an agreement was refiled Tuesday.Flashback: The same proposal fizzled out earlier this month when it failed to gain traction. Since then, a Republican selection committee recommended Milwaukee to be the host city.The intrigue: Metro Councilmember Robert Swope also filed legislation to begin discussions about allowing developer impact fees in Nashville. Council will consider both proposals next week.Context: After the RNC legislation was withdrawn, Mayor John Cooper's office responded to convention advocates through back channels to reiterate his concern that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
130
Followers
236
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy