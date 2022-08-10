Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Sault Tribe awarded $19.8 million investment for infrastructure
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians has been awarded $19.8 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program to invest in infrastructure, multi-modal paths, and a boardwalk. The project, titled Ozhitoon Mino-Bimaadiziwin (Build for a...
UPMATTERS
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
UPMATTERS
Copper Country rabbit rescue helps out in hoarding case
LARIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – A non-profit rabbit rescue in the Copper Country is helping rehab five rabbits taken from a suspected hoarding situation in Wisconsin. Hoppily-Ever-After which is located in Laurium opened its doors less than a year ago. Already over capacity, they say there is a great need to help these animals find a home.
UPMATTERS
High frequency radar brings better water data to Mackinac Straits
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, August 12, Michigan Technological University and the Great Lakes Observing System (GLOS) are bringing together elected officials, state agencies, community members, businesses and researchers to commission a high-frequency radar (HFR) system installed in the Straits of Mackinac. The Safety in the Straits...
UPMATTERS
Wildfire under investigation on Isle Royale
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Campgrounds and parts of Isle Royale National Park are closed to visitor access while efforts continue to contain a wildfire on the Island. In a release from National Park officials, reports came in on Saturday afternoon for reports of smoke coming from a wildfire in the Three Mile campground area. Isle Royale firefighters arrived to find flames burning roughly five acreas in the area of Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail. Visitors were evacuated from the area and from the surrounding Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety.
UPMATTERS
Video captures massive mudslide in California mountains
(KTLA) – The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California. Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud,...
UPMATTERS
TAKING FLIGHT: 2022 North Central Football Team Preview
POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Central Jets are preparing to take flight in 2022 en route to what they hope is back-to-back-to-BACK state championships. “If you’re going to put the ‘Jets’ on your jersey, you know what the expectations are,” said Leo Gorzinski, the Head Coach for North Central. “These guys, they want to be a legacy team. They want to be known and go down in history for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve worked hard all summer once again, attended some really good quality camps, and the guys put in the work. So, we expect the best out of them.”
