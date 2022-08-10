POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Central Jets are preparing to take flight in 2022 en route to what they hope is back-to-back-to-BACK state championships. “If you’re going to put the ‘Jets’ on your jersey, you know what the expectations are,” said Leo Gorzinski, the Head Coach for North Central. “These guys, they want to be a legacy team. They want to be known and go down in history for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve worked hard all summer once again, attended some really good quality camps, and the guys put in the work. So, we expect the best out of them.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO