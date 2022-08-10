ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: JACKSON MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR DRUGS AND WEAPONS

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Cory Winston, 31, of Jackson, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of more than One-Half Ounce but less than Five Ounces of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). Judge Gizinski also sentenced Winston to five years NJSP with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), and three years NJSP in connection with his guilty plea to Resisting Arrest in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2a(3)a. All charges are in connection with illegal activity that occurred in Brick Township between February 2021 and March 2021. Winston pled guilty to the charges before Judge Gizinski on April 20, 2022.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS

On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Authorities investigating home burglary in Lakewood

Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred sometime over Shabbos in lakewood. The Chestnut area homeowner returned home to find the home ransacked. It appears the burglar(s) made forced entry through a side door. Lakewood Police and CSI are investigating.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

