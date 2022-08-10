Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER: JACKSON MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR DRUGS AND WEAPONS
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Cory Winston, 31, of Jackson, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of more than One-Half Ounce but less than Five Ounces of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). Judge Gizinski also sentenced Winston to five years NJSP with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), and three years NJSP in connection with his guilty plea to Resisting Arrest in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2a(3)a. All charges are in connection with illegal activity that occurred in Brick Township between February 2021 and March 2021. Winston pled guilty to the charges before Judge Gizinski on April 20, 2022.
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS
On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
