Covid Numbers Fall, But Virus Still Very Active
Covid numbers continue to fall, but public health experts warn that the virus is still out there Dr. John Hellerstedt heads the Texas Department of State Health Services. He says viruses don’t want to kill you. They want to reproduce and that’s what we’re seeing with covid. The current mutation is spreading quickly, but people are not dying like they once were. This week, Texas surpassed 88,000 covid deaths.
