Man, 19, fatally shot in leg on Upper Manhattan street
A 19-year-old was shot to death on an Upper Manhattan street on Saturday night, authorities said.
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
3 injured in machete attack at Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island
The attack stemmed from a dispute inside the store which is located on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
Taxi driver beaten to death by passengers who attempted to rob him in Queens
A yellow cab driver is dead after he was beaten by passengers who tried to rob him in Queens early Saturday, authorities said.
New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time
New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
thevillagesun.com
Police officer, 28, from East Village’s 9th Precinct kills himself in Rockaway
BY SEAN O’CEALLAIGH | A decorated New York Police Department detective and longtime resident of Stuyvesant Town who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was laid to rest in the Hamptons on Sat., Aug. 7. The N.Y.P.D. did not release his name. Sources said he was discovered by his...
Police: 14-year-old arrested in killing of Bronx teen
Police say a 14-year-old male has been arrested on murder and other charges in the death of a Bronx teen.
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
NYPD: 10 suspects stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for at least 10 suspects who they say got away with almost $1 million worth of jewelry Thursday in the Bronx.It was the neighborhood's second brazen jewelry store robbery in less than a week and now business owners are speaking out, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. The two major jewelry store robberies happened within blocks of each other on East Fordham Road. "We are so scared. It's happened twice," a store owner said. Police said 10 suspects, including one displaying a gun, entered Revel Jewelers at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They allegedly sprayed six workers with bear repellant before...
Store owner seriously injured in group robbery in the Bronx: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday. The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., […]
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
Group hurl anti-Hispanic words, beat 2 men with scooter in Brooklyn street robbery: NYPD
The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is searching for a group of suspects who robbed beat two men with a scooter while hurling anti-Hispanic statements at them in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street.
NYPD cars crash in Brooklyn, 4 officers sent to hospital: police
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD vehicles collided Thursday night in Sheepshead Bay, sending four officers to the hospital, authorities said. The officers were responding to a reported crime in progress around 9:40 p.m. when their cars crashed into each other near Avenue Z and East 24th Street, officials said. First responders rushed four […]
Man dies after crawling into garbage chute of Brooklyn apartment building
A man is dead after going into the trash compactor of a Brooklyn apartment building Friday in an incident captured on surveillance video.
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
